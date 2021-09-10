Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres: Live updates, news, odds and analysis

Betting odds and lines for Dodgers vs. Padres on Friday
After a pair of losses in St. Louis, the Dodgers return home Friday to face a San Diego Padres team that is 5-11 in their last 16 road games.
The Dodgers send MLB wins leader Julio Urías to the mound, who has been a bit less effective in Los Angeles than on the road, going 4-1 with a 3.78 ERA at home compared to 12-2 with a 2.64 ERA on the road.
The Padres counter with Joe Musgrove, who has been an underdog just four times this season, priced at +135 overnight at DraftKings, which would eclipse the largest plus price he has closed at this season.
Musgrove is 2-2 in the role of an underdog with three of those starts going over the total, which opened at 7.5 at DraftKings for Friday and moved to eight overnight. The Padres are 6-2 in Musgrove’s last eight starts with Musgrove posting a 2.87 ERA and a 10-8 record overall this season.
The Dodgers have the best bullpen ERA in MLB since the All-Star break. It is a league-best 1.98 over the last 30 days with just three of their last 23 games going over the total.
ICYMI: Dodgers still mired in Giants’ wake after lackluster finale vs. Cardinals
Highlights from the Dodgers’ 2-1 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday.
ST LOUIS — The Dodgers are on the wrong side of a tight division race they didn’t expect, still trying to chase down their bitter rivals to the north even with the second-best record in the National League. If they don’t finish in first place, their World Series title defense could end Oct. 6 in the wild-card game. It’s a risk they want to avoid.
You wouldn’t have known that watching their 2-1 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday. The Dodgers lacked urgency, from their lineup creation to the performance between the lines at Busch Stadium. The offense continued its malaise, squandering another strong showing from the pitching staff against a middling club on the fringes of playoff contention.
The lackluster performance dropped them to 2½ games behind the San Francisco Giants in the National League West with 21 games remaining.
“Looking at where we’re at,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said, “it’s very disappointing.”