Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres: Live updates, news, odds and analysis

Betting odds and lines for Dodgers vs. Padres on Friday

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove delivers against the Houston Astros on Sept. 4. (Gregory Bull / Associated Press)

After a pair of losses in St. Louis, the Dodgers return home Friday to face a San Diego Padres team that is 5-11 in their last 16 road games.

The Dodgers send MLB wins leader Julio Urías to the mound, who has been a bit less effective in Los Angeles than on the road, going 4-1 with a 3.78 ERA at home compared to 12-2 with a 2.64 ERA on the road.

The Padres counter with Joe Musgrove, who has been an underdog just four times this season, priced at +135 overnight at DraftKings, which would eclipse the largest plus price he has closed at this season.

Musgrove is 2-2 in the role of an underdog with three of those starts going over the total, which opened at 7.5 at DraftKings for Friday and moved to eight overnight. The Padres are 6-2 in Musgrove’s last eight starts with Musgrove posting a 2.87 ERA and a 10-8 record overall this season.

The Dodgers have the best bullpen ERA in MLB since the All-Star break. It is a league-best 1.98 over the last 30 days with just three of their last 23 games going over the total.

