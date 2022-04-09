Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies: Live updates, news, odds and analysis

Season opener recap: Dodgers display depth in victory over Rockies

DENVER — On the first day of the season, Kyle Freeland became the Dodgers’ first victim.

For three innings Friday afternoon, the Colorado Rockies left-hander was cruising through his start against the Dodgers’ star-studded lineup.

He had six strikeouts. He stranded each of the four runners who reached base. Despite a single from Will Smith and a double from Chris Taylor in the top of the fourth, Freeland was one strike away from getting through another inning unscathed.

But then the Dodgers’ offense awoke from its winter slumber, roaring to life for the first time this season, and what is certain to not be the last.

Read more >>>