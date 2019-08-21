Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Dodgers

Cody Bellinger laughs off baserunning pants problem

Cody Bellinger is tagged out by Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. after trying to stretch a triple out of a three-run double in the fourth inning Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium.
Cody Bellinger is tagged out by Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. after trying to stretch to a triple out of a three-run double in the fourth inning Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
By Mike DiGiovannaStaff Writer 
Aug. 21, 2019
12:29 PM
Share

Dodgers slugger Cody Bellinger got caught with his pants down Tuesday night. Literally.

Bellinger’s aggressive and acrobatic slide into third while trying to stretch a three-run double into a triple in the fourth inning of a 16-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays was so jarring that it pushed the belt and waist line of his pants almost to his knees, exposing Bellinger’s black sliding shorts.

After being called out by third-base umpire Greg Gibson, Bellinger rolled to a sitting position, pointed to his pants and looked at Gibson, who extended a hand and pulled Bellinger up off the ground.

Bellinger pulled his pants up, dusted himself off and broke out in laughter as he headed toward the dugout. A wardrobe malfunction could hardly put a damper on a bases-clearing drive to right-center field that gave the Dodgers an 8-2 lead and Bellinger a career-high 100 RBIs on the season.

Advertisement

“That was funny,” Bellinger said after the game. “Good thing I had my sliders on. That was a first.”

Bellinger, a leading National League most valuable player candidate who is tied for the major league lead with 42 homers and has a 1.091 on-base-plus-slugging percentage, was perplexed as to how he could almost lose his pants on a slide.

“The belt didn’t break — my pants just fell,” he said. “I don’t know how. I literally have no idea how it happened. They just fell down.”

Dodgers
Mike DiGiovanna
Follow Us
Mike DiGiovanna is a sports writer who contributes to the coverage of the Dodgers, Angels and Chargers for the Los Angeles Times. He won Associated Press Sports Editors awards for feature-story writing in 2017 and game-story writing in 2001 and Orange County Press Club Awards for feature and game-story writing in 1996 and 1997. A native of East Lyme, Conn., and a graduate of Cal State Fullerton, he began writing for The Times in 1981. He has been covering Major League Baseball since 1995 and spent 19 years as the paper’s Angels beat writer and two on the Dodgers.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement