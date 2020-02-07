Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Dodgers

A.J. Hinch says he didn’t do enough to stop Astros’ sign-stealing scheme

Astros manager A.J. Hinch looks on during batting practice before Game 4 of the World Series against the Nationals on Oct. 26, 2019.
A.J. Hinch said during an interview with MLB Network that aired Friday: “I wish I would have done more. I really do. Right is right, wrong is wrong, and we were wrong.”
(Will Newton / Getty Images)
By Mike DiGiovannaStaff Writer 
Feb. 7, 2020
6:56 PM
Share

Twice during the 2017 season, A.J. Hinch took a baseball bat to a television the Houston Astros were using to steal signs during games, his destruction of the monitors near the dugout an indication the manager did not endorse the illegal scheme that would rock the sport two years later.

If only Hinch had aimed that rage as forcefully and more directly toward his players, who went on to win what is now a tainted World Series title over the Dodgers, maybe he wouldn’t have been on MLB Network on Friday discussing his yearlong suspension and eventual firing in the wake of the controversy.

“Clearly, that wasn’t enough,” Hinch, alluding to his TV bashing, said in a 25-minute interview with Tom Verducci, his first public comments since his Jan. 13 suspension and firing. “When I look back, it’s something I could have done better.

“If you look at my career, I’m much more confident as a manager today than I was in 2017. Where I fell short is I didn’t believe that at the time. Otherwise, I probably would have handled it differently.”

Advertisement

The commissioner’s report detailing its three-month investigation concluded that, with the exception of then-bench coach Alex Cora, the 2017 scheme was player-driven and player-executed.

Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were suspended for a year by Major League Baseball and fired by the Astros. Cora, who managed Boston to the 2018 World Series title, was fired, and his Red Sox team remains under investigation for possible electronic sign-stealing.

Carlos Beltrán, a veteran bench player on the 2017 Astros, stepped down as manager of the New York Mets, a position he was named to Nov. 1.

Dodgers
Puerto Ricans conflicted over actions of countrymen Carlos Beltrán, Alex Cora
Philadelphia Phillies v New York Mets
Dodgers
Puerto Ricans conflicted over actions of countrymen Carlos Beltrán, Alex Cora
Puerto Ricans are at once angry at and forgiving of Alex Cora and Carlos Beltrán, who were shamed because of their role in the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal.
More Coverage
Joc Pederson loses arbitration case against Dodgers as Angels trade remains on hold

Advertisement

No Astros position player has publicly apologized for the scheme, angering several Dodgers who feel they were cheated out of a championship, but Hinch took full responsibility for his failure to put a halt to it.

“It happened on my watch,” Hinch said. “I’m not proud of that. I’ll never be proud of it. I didn’t like it, but I have to own it, because in a leadership position, the GM and the manager are in position to make sure that nothing like this happened, and we fell short. … I should have had a meeting, addressed it and ended it.”

Throughout the 2017 season and for part of 2018, Astros video room staffers used an outfield camera to steal signs from the catcher and relay them to batters in real time by whistling, clapping, yelling and eventually banging on a trash can at the base of the dugout steps.

Hinch was asked why, when it became clear to him what his players were doing, he didn’t step in and put an end to it?

“I think that’s a big question that I’m going to process over a season-long suspension,” Hinch, 45, said. “I wish I would have done more. I really do. Right is right, wrong is wrong, and we were wrong.”

Hinch did not answer a question about whether the 2019 Astros wore buzzers underneath their uniforms to receive signals on what pitch was coming, a charge the commissioner’s office found no evidence of.

“Well, we got investigated for three months, and the commissioner’s office did as thorough an investigation as anyone could imagine was possible,” Hinch said when asked whether he could assure fans there were no buzzers used. “And I believe them.”

Dodgers
MLB players union upset at delay in Mookie Betts trade to the Dodgers
Tony Clark
Dodgers
MLB players union upset at delay in Mookie Betts trade to the Dodgers
Tony Clark, chief of the players union, demanded that the delayed trades be resolved promptly to free the players involved from “a state of limbo.”
Advertisement

Hinch, who has spent 24 years in the game as a player, front-office executive and manager, said the reason he did the interview was to show people “that I care, that I’m not just blowing it off and shrugging my shoulders and saying that I’m upset because I got caught,” he said.

“It’s much bigger than that. I want my daughters to see me take responsibility for being in this position. I want my wife and kids to be proud of how I handled this.”

Hinch did not hesitate when asked whether he wants to manage again.

“I do,” he said. “I think it will be up to other people to determine whether or not I’m the right fit, but I love managing. I’m not proud of the issues in 2017 with the sign-stealing, but I’m not gonna let that deter me from my hope and desire to have a long career in major league baseball doing what I love.”

Dodgers
Newsletter
Do you bleed blue?

Get our Dodgers Dugout newsletter for insights, news and much more.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Mike DiGiovanna
Follow Us
Mike DiGiovanna is a sports writer who contributes to the coverage of the Dodgers, Angels and Chargers for the Los Angeles Times. He won Associated Press Sports Editors awards for feature-story writing in 2017 and game-story writing in 2001 and Orange County Press Club Awards for feature and game-story writing in 1996 and 1997. A native of East Lyme, Conn., and a graduate of Cal State Fullerton, he began writing for The Times in 1981. He has been covering Major League Baseball since 1995 and spent 19 years as the paper’s Angels beat writer and two on the Dodgers.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement