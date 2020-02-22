Dodgers open spring training with a victory over Giants

The Dodgers on Saturday opened spring training with a 10-4 victory over the Giants.

ON THE MOUND: Tony Gonsolin, competing for a spot on the opening day roster, started for the Dodgers and threw a scoreless inning. The Dodgers view the 25-year-old right-hander as a starter long-term, but his best shot to make the team out of spring training is as a reliever.

AT THE PLATE: Max Muncy and Enrique Hernández each clobbered a mammoth home run in the third inning to jump-start the Dodgers. Muncy’s home run nearly traveled out of the stadium in right-center field. He said it was his first spring training home run in “several” years and wondered if the early success is a bad omen. Muncy, who played second base, added a single to right field in his first at-bat that bounced past the right fielder for a two-base error. … Cody Bellinger started in center field and went 1 for 3 with two strikeouts.

EXTRA BASES: First pitch was pushed back from 1:05 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. local time because of rain. The Dodgers arrived at Scottsdale Stadium with rain falling. It intensified just before 2 p.m. before letting up. … Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said the team considered having Bellinger play first base instead of center field because of the wet conditions, but Bellinger didn’t bring a first-base glove with him.

UP NEXT: The Dodgers open their Cactus League home schedule against the Chicago Cubs at Camelback Ranch. Alex Wood is scheduled to start for the Dodgers opposite right-hander Tyler Chatwood. First pitch is slated for 12:05 p.m. Pacific.