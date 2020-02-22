Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Dodgers

Dodgers open spring training with a victory over Giants

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts looks on as reliever Pedro Baez throws during spring training baseball practice Feb. 21.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts looks on as reliever Pedro Baez throws during spring training baseball practice Feb. 21.
(Gregory Bull / Associated Press)
By Jorge CastilloStaff Writer 
Feb. 22, 2020
6:05 PM
Share
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — 

The Dodgers on Saturday opened spring training with a 10-4 victory over the Giants.

ON THE MOUND: Tony Gonsolin, competing for a spot on the opening day roster, started for the Dodgers and threw a scoreless inning. The Dodgers view the 25-year-old right-hander as a starter long-term, but his best shot to make the team out of spring training is as a reliever.

AT THE PLATE: Max Muncy and Enrique Hernández each clobbered a mammoth home run in the third inning to jump-start the Dodgers. Muncy’s home run nearly traveled out of the stadium in right-center field. He said it was his first spring training home run in “several” years and wondered if the early success is a bad omen. Muncy, who played second base, added a single to right field in his first at-bat that bounced past the right fielder for a two-base error. … Cody Bellinger started in center field and went 1 for 3 with two strikeouts.

EXTRA BASES: First pitch was pushed back from 1:05 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. local time because of rain. The Dodgers arrived at Scottsdale Stadium with rain falling. It intensified just before 2 p.m. before letting up. … Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said the team considered having Bellinger play first base instead of center field because of the wet conditions, but Bellinger didn’t bring a first-base glove with him.

Advertisement

UP NEXT: The Dodgers open their Cactus League home schedule against the Chicago Cubs at Camelback Ranch. Alex Wood is scheduled to start for the Dodgers opposite right-hander Tyler Chatwood. First pitch is slated for 12:05 p.m. Pacific.

Dodgers
Julio Urías set to be part of Dodgers’ starting rotation this season
Divisional Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v Washington Nationals - Game Four
Dodgers
Julio Urías set to be part of Dodgers’ starting rotation this season
Julio Urías bounced between the starting rotation and the bullpen last season, but Dodgers manager Dave Roberts sees the 23-year-old as a starter in 2020.

Dodgers
Newsletter
Do you bleed blue?

Get our Dodgers Dugout newsletter for insights, news and much more.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Jorge Castillo
Follow Us
Jorge Castillo covers the Dodgers for the Los Angeles Times.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement