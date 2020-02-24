Ross Stripling makes his spring debut in Dodgers’ exhibition tie with White Sox

Ross Stripling made his spring pitching debut in the Dodgers’ 2-2 tie with the Chicago White Sox on Monday at Camelback Ranch.

ON THE MOUND: Stripling tossed a scoreless first inning in his Cactus League debut. The right-hander, who’s working on a new changeup this spring, gave up a two-out single and struck out two batters. Barring injury to one of the Dodgers’ projected five starters, he is expected to begin the season as a reliever. … Dylan Floro, Adam Kolarek and Edubray Ramos, who are competing for a reliever spot, each threw a scoreless inning.

AT THE PLATE: Mookie Betts, making his second consecutive start in right field, had two singles in three at-bats. … Cody Bellinger, playing alongside Betts for the first time in center field, hit a double in two at-bats. … Minor leaguer Cody Thomas homered in the sixth inning and robbed Blake Rutherford of a solo home run in right field in the seventh. The 25-year-old Thomas hit 23 home runs for double-A Tulsa last season. … Prospect Omar Estevez also homered.

EXTRA BASES: Walker Buehler threw a live batting practice session. The right-hander simulated three innings. He is expected to make his Cactus League debut Saturday and pitch two innings. ... Clayton Kershaw will make is spring debut Sunday. … Joc Pederson, still dealing with a “side” issue, was limited to tracking pitches in bullpen sessions. Pederson hasn’t swung a bat since the discomfort surfaced last week. He has since bleached his hair. … Tommy Lasorda and Maury Wills were in attendance at Camelback Ranch. They received a loud ovation before the start of the eighth inning.

UP NEXT: Left-hander Victor Gonzalez, a reliever placed on the Dodgers’ 40-man roster in November, is scheduled to start against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday at noon PST.