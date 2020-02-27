Pitcher Tony Gonsolin shines in Dodgers’ spring training win over Indians

The Dodgers beat the host Cleveland Indians 6-5 in a Cactus League game.

ON THE MOUND: Tony Gonsolin was, in the words of manager Dave Roberts, “as good as I’ve ever seen him” in his second spring start, striking out three and walking none in two scoreless innings. The right-hander, who is competing for a bullpen spot, allowed one hit, a second-inning double to Jordan Luplow. Reliever Pedro Báez allowed a double to Francisco Lindor in a scoreless third inning, and left-handed relief specialist Adam Kolarek retired the side in order in the fifth.

AT THE PLATE: Kiké Hernandez followed first-inning walks to Chris Taylor and Corey Seager with a prodigious three-run home run that cleared the bullpen beyond the left-field wall, the utility man’s second homer in four spring games. Taylor sparked a two-run third inning with a sharp single to center, Hernandez drew a two-out walk, and Austin Barnes was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Taylor scored on Nick Wittgren’s wild pitch, and Hernandez scored on Indians catcher Beau Taylor’s errant flip to the plate in an attempt to catch Taylor. Barnes doubled with one out in the fifth and scored on Luke Raley’s single to left-center.

EXTRA BASES: Roberts said starting pitchers David Price, acquired from Boston in the Mookie Betts deal, and Julio Urías will make their spring debuts Monday against the Cincinnati Reds. . . . Yadier Alvarez, the 23-year-old Cuban right-hander who was placed on baseball’s restricted list for disciplinary reasons last September, is scheduled to pitch against the Brewers on Friday. Alvarez, who signed for $16 million in 2015, has flashed a 100-mph fastball but has been plagued by control problems and behavioral issues. … Dodgers first basemen Tyler White and Edwin Rios made nice diving stops Thursday, White snagging Cesar Hernandez’s low liner with a runner on second to end the third and Rios making a backhand diving stop of Luplow’s grounder and flipping to first to end the sixth.

UP NEXT: Clayton Kershaw is scheduled to make his spring debut against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. TV: SportsNet LA, noon PST.