Clayton Kershaw named Dodgers’ opening-day starter vs. Giants

As expected, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts on Monday announced Clayton Kershaw will be the team’s opening-day starter March 26 against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium.

The decision was made weeks ago, but the Dodgers wanted to ensure Kershaw remained healthy through a bulk of spring training before going public with the choice. Kershaw is scheduled to pitch in a minor league game Monday afternoon after starting two Cactus League exhibitions this spring. He gave up two hits and walked one batter across 4 2/3 scoreless innings in those two previous outings.

Most importantly, he hasn’t encountered a pothole in his preparation for the regular season.

Roberts named Kershaw the Dodgers’ opening-day starter last year Feb. 19 for the ninth season in a row — a franchise record — but Kershaw was sidelined because of a shoulder injury days after the announcement. He began the season on the injured list. Instead, Hyun-Jin Ryu got the opening-day nod.

Kershaw didn’t make his debut until April 15, but avoided the injured list for the rest of the campaign. His fastball velocity dipped again to a career-low 90.5 mph, according to FanGraphs, but he deftly worked with the diminished repertoire to finish 16-5 with a 3.03 earned-run average in 178 1/3 innings. The left-hander made his eighth All-Star team and began his season with 23 consecutive starts logging at least six innings.

Kershaw, who turns 32 on March 19, traveled to Driveline Baseball in Washington at the beginning of the offseason and adjusted his offseason regimen seeking an edge, if not some of his lost velocity. His fastball touched 93 mph in his first Cactus League start, according to the stadium radar gun, but has been steady between 90 and 91 mph.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner and 2014 NL MVP will begin his 13th major league season with 169 career wins and a 2.44 ERA. He is entering the second year of a three-year contract extension he signed after the 2018 season.