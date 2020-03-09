Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Dodgers

Clayton Kershaw named Dodgers’ opening-day starter vs. Giants

Three-time Cy Young award winner Clayton Kershaw will be the Dodgers’ opening-day starter against the San Francisco Giants on March 26.
Three-time Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw will be the Dodgers’ opening-day starter against the San Francisco Giants on March 26.
(Gregory Bull / Associated Press)
By Jorge CastilloStaff Writer 
March 9, 2020
11:21 AM
Share
PHOENIX — 

As expected, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts on Monday announced Clayton Kershaw will be the team’s opening-day starter March 26 against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium.

The decision was made weeks ago, but the Dodgers wanted to ensure Kershaw remained healthy through a bulk of spring training before going public with the choice. Kershaw is scheduled to pitch in a minor league game Monday afternoon after starting two Cactus League exhibitions this spring. He gave up two hits and walked one batter across 4 2/3 scoreless innings in those two previous outings.

Most importantly, he hasn’t encountered a pothole in his preparation for the regular season.

Roberts named Kershaw the Dodgers’ opening-day starter last year Feb. 19 for the ninth season in a row — a franchise record — but Kershaw was sidelined because of a shoulder injury days after the announcement. He began the season on the injured list. Instead, Hyun-Jin Ryu got the opening-day nod.

Advertisement

Dodgers
Zach McKinstry goes from slap-hitting afterthought to Dodgers prospect with pop
Los Angeles Dodgers Photo Day
Dodgers
Zach McKinstry goes from slap-hitting afterthought to Dodgers prospect with pop
The Dodgers drafted Zach McKinstry in the 33rd round in 2016 after he never homered in college. He hit 19 homers in the high minors in 2019 and is on the radar.

Kershaw didn’t make his debut until April 15, but avoided the injured list for the rest of the campaign. His fastball velocity dipped again to a career-low 90.5 mph, according to FanGraphs, but he deftly worked with the diminished repertoire to finish 16-5 with a 3.03 earned-run average in 178 1/3 innings. The left-hander made his eighth All-Star team and began his season with 23 consecutive starts logging at least six innings.

Kershaw, who turns 32 on March 19, traveled to Driveline Baseball in Washington at the beginning of the offseason and adjusted his offseason regimen seeking an edge, if not some of his lost velocity. His fastball touched 93 mph in his first Cactus League start, according to the stadium radar gun, but has been steady between 90 and 91 mph.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner and 2014 NL MVP will begin his 13th major league season with 169 career wins and a 2.44 ERA. He is entering the second year of a three-year contract extension he signed after the 2018 season.

Dodgers
Newsletter
Do you bleed blue?

Get our Dodgers Dugout newsletter for insights, news and much more.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Jorge Castillo
Follow Us
Jorge Castillo covers the Dodgers for the Los Angeles Times.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement