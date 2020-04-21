Dodgers to collectively pay gameday workers $`1.3 million amid coronavirus shutdown

The Dodgers notified gameday workers Tuesday that they will collectively receive $1.3 million in financial assistance payments from the organization, following through with every Major League Baseball club’s pledge of at least $1 million to help event staff through the season’s suspension because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Each employee will receive one-time payments of $750 or $600, depending on the worker’s service time. The payments will be issued by April 30.

Those employed by the Dodgers for at least five years, worked at least 100 hours at Dodger Stadium in 2019, and were scheduled to work at the ballpark in 2020 will receive $750. Those who have worked at the stadium for fewer than five years but hit the other criteria will receive $600.

This compensation does not include full-time team employees. While most of the other 29 franchises, including the Angels, have pledged to pay their employees through May 31, the Dodgers have not yet.