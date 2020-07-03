Spring training refresher: How the Dodgers and Angels were looking before the shutdown
-
With one heartfelt speech, Mookie Betts established himself as a Dodgers leader by emphasizing the focus needed to win a World Series must begin in the spring.
-
Although Shohei Ohtani struck out twice Tuesday and is only two for 19 this spring, manager Joe Maddon isn’t concerned, saying Ohtani needs “bright lights.”
-
With the Angels optioning Jaime Barria to triple A, there’s a four-way competition for the final two spots in the rotation.
-
Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias was visibly shaken after he hit former Dodgers prospect Willie Calhoun in the face with a fastball Sunday.
-
As anticipated, the Dodgers named Clayton Kershaw their starting pitcher for the team’s season opener against the San Francisco Giants on March 26.
-
Max Muncy has established a firm foothold with the Dodgers and signed a $26-million deal, but he still acts and sounds like a guy battling for a roster spot.
-
The Angels are running often this spring, with 10 stolen bases in their first 12 Cactus League games.
-
Angels’ starting pitcher Andrew Heaney is healthy and confident as he looks to prove he’s capable of leading the top of a major league rotation.
-
Angels pitcher Griffin Canning will begin the season on the disabled list after experiencing elbow soreness following his first spring start.
-
Utility man David Fletcher should spell Brian Goodwin in right field often, and top prospects Jo Adell and Brandon Marsh eventually will be promoted.
-
Anthony Rendon is optimistic about the Angels’ outlook; Griffin Canning is expected to start the season on the injured list with elbow discomfort.
-
Gavin Lux spent the bulk of the offseason training at Dodger Stadium in hopes of ensuring a starting spot at second base this season.
-
Dodgers relief pitcher Kenley Jansen spent the offseason working on regaining his form. Early results have been encouraging.
-
Jaime Barría is back to throwing his sinking fastball again, and the early results are encouraging as the young pitcher hopes to crack the Angels’ rotation.
-
Julio Urías bounced between the starting rotation and the bullpen last season, but Dodgers manager Dave Roberts sees the 23-year-old as a starter in 2020.
-
On the day of the Dodgers’ first full-squad workout, players were continually asked about the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal and accompanying fallout.
-
Julio Teheran parted ways with the Braves, who had helped develop him since he was 16 in Colombia. The 29-year-old starts over with the Angels this spring.
-
Former first-round pick Dylan Bundy has battled injuries and declining velocity, but he’s no longer in the AL East and the Angels hope his best years are ahead.
-
A proposed trade that would have sent Joc Pederson and Ross Stripling from the Dodgers to the Angels fell through, an outcome both players are happy about.
-
With the acquisition of Mookie Betts and David Price, the Dodgers are going into spring training as favorite to contend for a title.
-
Mookie Betts and David Price were introduced at Dodger Stadium, the culmination of a trade with the Boston Red Sox that overcame obstacles to come to fruition.
-
The Angels failed to land a standout starter, or even Ross Stripling, during the offseason, but manager Joe Maddon expressed confidence in second-year starters.
-
The Angels nixed a trade that would have brought in Ross Stripling and Joc Pederson. They have enough offense, but could use more pitching.