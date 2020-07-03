Dodgers to open 60-game regular season July 23

As the team prepared for the first day of training camp Friday, Dodgers president Stan Kasten said the club is tentatively scheduled to open the 2020 season Thursday, July 23.

Kasten declined to name the opponent. Schedules for MLB’s 60-game season have not yet been released. The Dodgers’ original opening day was slated for March 26 against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium.

Most teams are expected to begin their seasons July 24, with a few starting July 23. The Washington Nationals, the defending World Series champions, reportedly will face the New York Yankees on July 23.

It’s all contingent on the league avoiding a COVID-19 outbreak big enough to cancel the season. Players and staff members have tested positive for the virus across the majors, including the Dodgers. Four players have opted not to participate at all. Other players, including the Angels’ Mike Trout, have voiced concerns and are contemplating whether to play. Some coaches considered at high risk will work remotely this season.

Kasten said the season will proceed as long as the league has “an acceptable level of incidents.” But he acknowledged the league has not established a line between acceptable and unacceptable.

“I can’t give you a number,” Kasten said in a conference call with reporters Friday. “We’re going to have to play it by ear to see how it goes — not just with our team but with every team. And I suspect that we are all going to be affected by anything bad that happens in any other city with any other team.”

