Dodgers

Dodgers’ starting lineup vs. Diamondbacks: Tony Gonsolin gets the start

Dodgers starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 
July 31, 2020
4:07 PM
PHOENIX — 

Starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin will make his season debut for the Dodgers on Friday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks, taking the mound after being recalled from the team’s alternate training site this week.

Gonsolin, 26, started in six of his 11 games for the Dodgers last season, going 4-2 with a 2.93 earned-run average in 40 innings. He is taking the rotation spot of Alex Wood, who was placed on the injured list Tuesday with shoulder inflammation and, according to manager Dave Roberts, “was supposed to not pick up a baseball for a week.”

Gonsolin drove to Arizona earlier in the week.

“Tony’s been good,” Roberts said Friday, noting Gonsolin, who arrived late to the team’s summer training camp for undisclosed reasons, could go as many as three or four innings in the start. “This is where he made his major league debut, so I know he’s thrilled. It’s all about how he performs.”

With the Diamondbacks starting right-handed pitcher Zac Gallen, left-handed-hitting rookie Edwin Ríos will make his first start of the season at first base for the Dodgers. He hit a game-winning home run in a victory Wednesday over the Houston Astros.

Max Muncy, another left-hander, is leading off as the designated hitter. Chris Taylor gets the start at second base, and Joc Pederson will go in left field.

Gallen, a second-year pitcher, went 0-1 with a 3.48 ERA in two starts against the Dodgers last season. His fastball velocity averages 93 mph, and he also throws a curveball, cutter and changeup.

Gonsolin, who is the No. 6-ranked prospect in the Dodgers’ farm system according to MLB Pipeline, last season averaged 93.6 mph on his fastball and mixed in a splitter, slider and curveball.

Dodgers’ starting lineup for Friday’s game:

1. Max Muncy — Designated hitter

Dodgers infielder Max Muncy
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)
2. Mookie Betts — Right field

Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

3. Cody Bellinger — Center field

Dodgers first baseman/outfielder Cody Bellinger.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

4. Justin Turner — Third base

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

5. Corey Seager — Shortstop

Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)
6. Chris Taylor — Second base

Dodgers utility player Chris Taylor.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

7. Joc Pederson — Left field

Dodgers first baseman Joc Pederson.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

8. Edwin Ríos — First base

Dodgers infielder Edwin Rios.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

9. Austin Barnes — Catcher

Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)
Tony Gonsolin — Starting pitcher

Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers
Jack Harris

Jack Harris is a sports reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Before becoming a staff writer with The Times, Harris interned at the paper. A Phoenix native, he has previously covered Arizona State athletics for 247Sports and has appeared in the Arizona Republic, Dallas Morning News and San Jose Mercury News. His work has been recognized by the Society of Professional Journalists and the Hearst Foundation.

