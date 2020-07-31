Dodgers’ starting lineup vs. Diamondbacks: Tony Gonsolin gets the start

Starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin will make his season debut for the Dodgers on Friday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks, taking the mound after being recalled from the team’s alternate training site this week.

Gonsolin, 26, started in six of his 11 games for the Dodgers last season, going 4-2 with a 2.93 earned-run average in 40 innings. He is taking the rotation spot of Alex Wood, who was placed on the injured list Tuesday with shoulder inflammation and, according to manager Dave Roberts, “was supposed to not pick up a baseball for a week.”

Gonsolin drove to Arizona earlier in the week.

“Tony’s been good,” Roberts said Friday, noting Gonsolin, who arrived late to the team’s summer training camp for undisclosed reasons, could go as many as three or four innings in the start. “This is where he made his major league debut, so I know he’s thrilled. It’s all about how he performs.”

With the Diamondbacks starting right-handed pitcher Zac Gallen, left-handed-hitting rookie Edwin Ríos will make his first start of the season at first base for the Dodgers. He hit a game-winning home run in a victory Wednesday over the Houston Astros.

Max Muncy, another left-hander, is leading off as the designated hitter. Chris Taylor gets the start at second base, and Joc Pederson will go in left field.

Gallen, a second-year pitcher, went 0-1 with a 3.48 ERA in two starts against the Dodgers last season. His fastball velocity averages 93 mph, and he also throws a curveball, cutter and changeup.

Gonsolin, who is the No. 6-ranked prospect in the Dodgers’ farm system according to MLB Pipeline, last season averaged 93.6 mph on his fastball and mixed in a splitter, slider and curveball.

Dodgers’ starting lineup for Friday’s game:

1. Max Muncy — Designated hitter

2. Mookie Betts — Right field

3. Cody Bellinger — Center field

4. Justin Turner — Third base

5. Corey Seager — Shortstop

6. Chris Taylor — Second base

7. Joc Pederson — Left field

8. Edwin Ríos — First base

9. Austin Barnes — Catcher

Tony Gonsolin — Starting pitcher