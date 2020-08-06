Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Former Dodger Andrew Toles’ trespassing trial continued until Sept. 30

Dodgers outfielder Andrew Toles runs the bases
Dodgers outfielder Andrew Toles was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor in June after police found him sleeping behind a Florida airport.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Kevin BaxterStaff Writer 
Aug. 6, 2020
1:16 PM
The attorney representing Andrew Toles was granted a continuance until Sept. 30 in the trespassing trial of the Dodgers outfielder in Key West, Fla. The case had been scheduled to go before a jury Aug. 17.

Toles was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor in June after police found him sleeping behind the Key West Airport. He faces up to a year in prison, a year of probation and a $1,000 fine is convicted. Toles was released from jail after a $500 bond was posted. He is being represented by Halford Schuhmacher, an attorney hired by Toles’ family. Schuhmacher has repeatedly declined to comment on the case.

Toles rose from the low minors to become the Dodgers’ starting left fielder in 2016, batting a career-high .314 and helping the team to the playoffs. He hasn’t played for the Dodgers since September 2018 but remains on the team’s restricted list.

Diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, he has been in and out of mental health facilities in the last year and a half.

Dodgers
Kevin Baxter

Kevin Baxter writes about soccer and other things for the Los Angeles Times, where he has worked for 24 years. He has covered five World Cups, three Olympic Games, six World Series and a Super Bowl and has contributed to three Pulitzer Prize-winning series at The Times and Miami Herald. An essay he wrote in fifth grade was voted best in the class. He has a cool dog.

