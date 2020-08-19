Dodgers vs. Mariners lineup: Seager brothers to meet again, this time in Seattle

The battle of the Seager brothers will continue up the Pacific Coast on Wednesday when the Seattle Mariners (7-18) host the Dodgers for the first of a two-game set at T-Mobile Park.

The teams will meet for the third straight day after the Dodgers (18-7) secured a two-game sweep in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager delivered the go-ahead single Tuesday and clubbed a three-run home run Monday.

Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager, Corey’s older brother, is four for eight against the Dodgers with a home run, double, stolen base, and walk.

Keibert Ruiz will make his second start for the Dodgers. The catcher homered in his first career at-bat in his debut Sunday. He’ll be behind the plate for left-hander Julio Urías.

DODGERS LINEUP

Mookie Betts RF

Corey Seager SS

Justin Turner 3B

Cody Bellinger CF

Max Muncy 1B

AJ Pollock LF

Joc Pederson DH

Chris Taylor 2B

Keibert Ruiz Catcher

Julio Urias LHP

(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)