Dodgers vs. Mariners lineup: Seager brothers to meet again, this time in Seattle
The battle of the Seager brothers will continue up the Pacific Coast on Wednesday when the Seattle Mariners (7-18) host the Dodgers for the first of a two-game set at T-Mobile Park.
The teams will meet for the third straight day after the Dodgers (18-7) secured a two-game sweep in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager delivered the go-ahead single Tuesday and clubbed a three-run home run Monday.
Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager, Corey’s older brother, is four for eight against the Dodgers with a home run, double, stolen base, and walk.
Keibert Ruiz will make his second start for the Dodgers. The catcher homered in his first career at-bat in his debut Sunday. He’ll be behind the plate for left-hander Julio Urías.
DODGERS LINEUP
Mookie Betts RF
Corey Seager SS
Justin Turner 3B
Cody Bellinger CF
Max Muncy 1B
AJ Pollock LF
Joc Pederson DH
Chris Taylor 2B
Keibert Ruiz Catcher
Julio Urias LHP
