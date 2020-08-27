Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Dodgers

Mookie Betts ignites Dodgers, Clayton Kershaw dominates Giants in doubleheader opener

Clayton Kershaw pitched six scoreless innings in a 7-0, seven-inning victory over the Giants.
Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw threw six scoreless innings in a 7-0, seven-inning victory over the Giants.
(Ben Margot / Associated Press)
By Jorge CastilloStaff Writer 
Aug. 27, 2020
3:33 PM
Share

Mookie Betts didn’t plan on playing Thursday. One game, a doubleheader. It didn’t matter. The Dodgers star right fielder left Oracle Park on Wednesday intending to protest racial injustice and police brutality by sitting out again. And the first lineup the Dodgers released for Game 1 of their doubleheader against the San Francisco Giants reflected those feelings. Betts’ name wasn’t listed.

But Betts told Dodgers manager Dave Roberts on Thursday morning that he had changed his mind. He wanted to play after igniting the Dodgers and Giants’ collective decision to have Wednesday’s game postponed, creating the first scheduled seven-inning doubleheader in franchise history.

The decision, according to Roberts, came after Betts spoke to Black players around the league. Betts determined he could better use his platform by playing. So, Roberts changed the lineup for his best player. Betts batted first and played right field.

Dodgers

Dodgers ace Walker Buehler placed on injured list because of a blister on his hand

Dodgers starter Walker Buehler pitches to Brewers outfielder Ryan Braun in the third inning of NLCS Game 3.

Dodgers

Dodgers ace Walker Buehler placed on injured list because of a blister on his hand

Walker Buehler was placed on the 10-day injured list hours before he was scheduled to start the second game of a doubleheader against the Giants.
Advertisement

His impact on the Dodgers’ 7-0 win was immediate. Betts led the game off with a walk and scored the first run on Cody Bellinger’s RBI groundout. Betts singled in the sixth inning for his 1,000th career hit. In between, the Dodgers (23-9) posted four runs in the fourth inning, fueled by catcher Austin Barnes’ two-run double, to give Kershaw ample room to operate.

The left-hander needed 86 pitches to toss six scoreless innings — one shy of recording his first complete game since 2017. He held the Giants (15-17) to four hits. He didn’t walk a batter and struck out four. His earned-run average plunged to 1.80.

Josh Sborz relieved Kershaw to close the win out in the seventh inning after AJ Pollock slugged a two-run home run for the game’s final runs.

Walker Buehler was scheduled to start the second game Thursday, but he was placed on the 10-day injured list with a blister on his right hand in the morning. Roberts said the team’s pitching in Game 2 depended on how Game 1 went. He said they had options. Kershaw’s performance made sure they have plenty.

Dodgers
Jorge Castillo

Jorge Castillo covers the Dodgers for the Los Angeles Times.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement