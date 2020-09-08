Dodgers’ late outburst makes up for Walker Buehler’s shaky start against Diamondbacks

Dodgers television analyst Orel Hershiser winced as the dugout camera zoomed in on Walker Buehler’s blistered right index finger.

“Oh,” Hershiser said on the SportsNet LA broadcast. “That don’t look good.”

Just six days after returning from a trip to the injured list caused by a blister, Buehler appeared to be battling the irritating finger issue again during a season-short 22/3 inning start, in which he gave up five runs (two earned) against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field.

Fueled by a familiar late-game offensive outburst, the Dodgers won nonetheless, completing a season-high four-run comeback with a 10-9 10-inning victory highlighted by Gavin Lux’s second homer of the game.

But Buehler’s blister was the most significant big-picture development. The right-hander downplayed the impact the blister had in Tuesday’s game — “I feel good physically, I just didn’t make pitches,” he said — but called it something “we’re just trying to figure out how to deal with. I’m not overly concerned.”

While blisters are hardly unusual for pitchers, they can be uniquely annoying. Buehler’s appeared to be no exception. As his start went sideways, the 26-year-old didn’t show any signs of pain. His frustration, however, was impossible to hide.

After opening the game with seven straight outs, Buehler allowed a solo home run to Daulton Varsho with one out in the third, then singles to Tim Locastro and Josh Rojas in the next two at-bats.

Manager Dave Roberts and a trainer came to the mound to check on Buehler’s finger, which was a non-issue in his first start back from the IL last Wednesday, but left him in.

Two pitches later, a Lux throwing error on a run-scoring Ketel Marte grounder put runners on the corners with still only one out. Christian Walker drove in a run with a fielder’s choice grounder in the next at-bat, then Kole Calhoun lined a two-run home run to left field. This time, Roberts retrieved the ball from Buehler.

“We’ve handled it pretty well so far. I don’t think today was a result of [the blister],” said Buehler, who still managed 98.9 mph average fastball velocity (the second highest in a game in his career, according to the Brooks Baseball website) and eclipsed triple digits four times in 61 pitches.

“It’s something that [the media] will talk about but to me, I just didn’t make pitches.”

Before the game, Roberts said Buehler’s hand hadn’t been getting “hot” in bullpen sessions and didn’t think Tuesday’s start would put the pitcher in any harm’s way. Roberts did acknowledge, however, that a blister “can show its head pretty quickly.”

Roberts expects Buehler, who is supposed to help anchor their rotation when the postseason begins with a best-of-three wild card series in three weeks, to make his next start but said “nothing is off the table.” He thought Buehler’s issues Tuesday were the result of a combination of things.

“Walker is going through something he hasn’t ever really had to deal with,” Roberts said, adding, “For us, it’s monitoring and managing the workload and make sure he’s ready to make his next start and get through October.”

The Dodgers got Buehler off the hook Tuesday, climbing out of the early hole by scoring four runs each in the seventh and 10th innings.

Walks from Cody Bellinger and Chris Taylor (the Dodgers drew a season-high 12 free passes on the night) sparked the seventh-inning spree, preceding an RBI single from Lux, a two-run double from Edwin Ríos and a game-tying RBI single from Mookie Betts.

The Dodgers were aided by two Diamondbacks mistakes later, with Locastro running into a third out at home in the ninth and Eduardo Escobar committing a 10th-inning error that allowed Pollock to score. Lux, who homered in the second, added a three-run blast in the next at-bat.

“I got a pretty good pitch to hit,” Lux said. “I wasn’t necessarily looking for it.”

It provided important insurance though, as Kenley Jansen allowed three runs (two earned) in the bottom of the 10th before striking out Wyatt Mathisen looking to end it.

Short Hops

Reliever Joe Kelly showed “really good command,” in live at-bats Monday, Roberts said, adding that the team is hoping to get the right-hander, who is on the injured list and has to serve a five-game suspension once activated, four or five appearances before the playoffs … Reliever Pedro Baez, who is also on the injured list, is also slated to face more live hitting Wednesday and could be activated by the end of this week … Joc Pederson was placed on the paternity list Tuesday. Reliever Josh Sborz was recalled in his place. Pederson is expected to rejoin the team following Friday’s off day.

