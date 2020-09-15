Dodgers activate Justin Turner off injured list

The Dodgers activated third baseman Justin Turner from the injured list Tuesday morning, giving them a boost as they seek to ward off the San Diego Padres in the National League West race.

Turner is expected to be the Dodgers’ designated hitter against the Padres. He hasn’t played since straining his left hamstring Aug. 28 against the Texas Rangers. The Dodgers are 9-6 since Turner exited the game that night in Arlington.

The 35-year-old veteran is batting .282 with two home runs and a .794 OPS. He’ll join a lineup that was shut down by Padres right-hander Dinelson Lamet on Monday. Lamet gave up one run and had 11 strikeouts in seven innings.

The Padres will go from the hard-throwing Lamet to Zach Davies, a command specialist who will start Tuesday. Davies held the Dodgers to two runs over seven innings in Los Angeles last month. The Dodgers will counter with Tony Gonsolin.

A Dodgers loss would slice their lead in the division to a half-game with 11 games, including a final meeting between the clubs Wednesday, remaining.

As of Tuesday, the Dodgers (33-15) are the No. 1 seed in the National League and would face the No. 8-seeded San Francisco Giants in the first round for a three-game series. The Padres (32-17) are the No. 4 seed and would draw the fifth-seeded Miami Marlins.