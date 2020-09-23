Six teams vying to become Dodgers’ first playoff foe share this in common: Mediocrity

A dubious pitching change here, a hanging slider there, and it could all blow up in the faces of the Dodgers. Again.

For proof of the precarious nature of a short playoff series, look no further than last year’s National League Division Series. Clayton Kershaw came out of the bullpen in Game 5 and gave up score-tying, eighth-inning homers to Anthony Rendon and Juan Soto, and Howie Kendrick hit a 10th-inning grand slam to send the Washington Nationals hurtling toward their first World Series title and the 106-win Dodgers home without a championship for the 31st year in a row.

The first round of the 16-team playoffs this season is even shorter, a best-of-three that leaves no room for error for the Dodgers, as great as they are after clinching their eighth consecutive division title and the NL’s No. 1 seed Tuesday.

The Dodgers, who entered Wednesday leading baseball in run differential (plus-124), winning percentage (.709), home runs (104) and ERA (3.04), will be far superior than their No. 8-seeded opponent, no matter who it is.

But the team they face at Dodger Stadium beginning next Wednesday — six clubs are within two games of one another for the final four playoff spots — could still pose problems in a short series.

Several have dominant right-handed starters who could neutralize the Dodgers’ right-handed hitters. Others have deep bullpens that could help win low-scoring games. Almost all are relative unknowns — the Dodgers have not even played five of the six contending teams this season.

A look at the Dodgers’ possible first-round opponents, ranked from those posing the biggest threat to the least:

