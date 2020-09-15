MLB, players union agree to playoff bubble plan that includes L.A. and San Diego

During the baseball season, Dodgers players rarely stay in Los Angeles for more than 10 days at a time. If the Dodgers advance to the World Series, they could stay in Arlington, Texas, for as many as 25 consecutive days.

The commissioner’s office and players union reached agreement Monday night on a postseason bubble plan designed to maximize the chances of completing the playoffs during a pandemic.

The agreement, expected to be announced later Tuesday, was confirmed to The Times by a person familiar with the matter.

The Dodgers are expected to clinch a postseason spot this week. If they win the National League West for the eighth consecutive season, they likely would earn the top seed in the NL. That would enable them to play the best-of-three first round entirely at Dodger Stadium and, if they win, to play the rest of the postseason in the Texas Rangers’ new ballpark in Arlington.

Advertisement

This year’s playoffs feature a 16-team field. As of Tuesday, two teams with losing records would make the playoffs — the Houston Astros in the American League, and the San Francisco Giants in the NL — with the Dodgers facing the Giants in the first round based on current standings.

The best-of-three first round would be played entirely at the home ballpark of the higher seed. The rest of the postseason would be played at neutral sites.

In the NL, the higher seed would be the home team for a division series in Arlington, with the other NLDS at Houston’s Minute Maid Park. The NLCS would be played in Arlington.

Advertisement

In the AL, the higher seed would be the home team for a division series at San Diego’s Petco Park, with the other ALDS at Dodger Stadium. The ALCS would be played in San Diego.

The World Series, in Arlington, would start on Tuesday, Oct. 20.

In Texas, where fans are allowed to attend sporting events in limited numbers, Rangers executive vice president Sean Decker told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram last week: “We’re not having fans because Major League Baseball won’t allow us.”

Commissioner Rob Manfred, speaking Monday to a Hofstra University business school group, said he was optimistic that fans might attend some postseason games. A league official said Manfred would anticipate fans attending postseason games in Texas, but not in California.

Advertisement

“I’m hopeful that the World Series and the LCS we will have limited fan capacity,” Manfred said, in comments reported by the Athletic. “I think it’s important for us to start back down the road. Obviously it’ll be limited numbers, socially distanced, protection provided for the fans in terms of temperature checks and the like. Kind of the pods like you saw in some of the NFL games. We’ll probably use that same theory. But I do think it’s important as we look forward to 2021 to get back to the idea that live sports, they’re generally outdoors, at least our games. And it’s something that we can get back to.”