Dodgers

Dave Roberts to Dodgers: Please don’t talk to ESPN while playing the game

Dodgers' Corey Seager is met at home plate by Justin Turner.
Dodgers’ Corey Seager is met at home plate by Justin Turner after Seager’s solo home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the seventh inning in Game 1 of a National League wild-card series on Wednesday at Dodger Stadium.
(Ashley Landis / Associated Press)
By Bill ShaikinStaff Writer 
Oct. 1, 2020
4:58 PM
On the day after third baseman Justin Turner did an in-game ESPN interview while playing third base, Dodgers manager Roberts said he does not want his players to do any more. Although television networks have encouraged putting microphones on players as a way to popularize and humanize them, Roberts said he is “not a fan” of such interviews during postseason games.

“Baseball is kind of evolving, but, yeah, I don’t know,” Roberts said. “That’s a decision Justin made. I don’t see that happening with our guys going forward.”

No balls were hit to Turner during the inning in which he wore a microphone. But the concept drew widespread criticism Thursday, when three balls were hit to Oakland Athletics center fielder Ramon Laureano during the inning he wore a microphone. He dropped an expletive on national television, and later he was asked how long it would take him to catch his breath after a long run.

“Players getting interviewed on the field during playoff games is lunacy,” Milwaukee pitcher Brett Anderson tweeted.

ESPN’s Buster Olney said the commissioner’s office and players’ union sanctioned the interviews and players can decline them. In fact, he estimated that 85% to 90% of players decline.

Anderson’s teammate, Christian Yelich, is the Brewers’ best player. He did not wear a microphone Wednesday.

“I wouldn’t mind if Yelich did it,” Roberts quipped.

Dodgers
Bill Shaikin

Bill Shaikin, a California Sportswriter of the Year honoree, covers baseball and sports business for the Los Angeles Times.

