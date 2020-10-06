Dodgers lineup: Joc Pederson to start at designated hitter in Game 1 vs. Padres

Joc Pederson will make his first start of the 2020 postseason Tuesday when the Dodgers face the San Diego Padres in Game 1 of he National League Division Series.

Pederson will start as the team’s designated hitter. He made one pinch-hit appearance in Game 2 of the wild-card series against the Milwaukee Brewers and grounded into a double play. Pederson has come up big in the postseason during his career, but had his worst season as a major leaguer in 2020. He batted .190 with a .681 OPS in 43 games.

The Dodgers used Edwin Ríos and Will Smith at DH in their two wild-card series games, but there’s a chance neither will appear there this series.

Ríos definitely will not be playing — he isn’t on the Dodgers’ roster after suffering an injury during Sunday’s workout, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. Smith could still start as the DH in Game 2 on Wednesday when Austin Barnes catches for Clayton Kershaw, but the Dodgers decided not to carry a third catcher this round. Without one, they open themselves up to losing the DH spot should Smith need to replace Barnes as catcher.

Advertisement

Speaking to the media before Game 1, Smith said he didn’t know if he will DH in Game 2.

Otherwise, the Dodgers’ lineup includes the eight players that started both games against Milwaukee. They’ll oppose Padres right-hander Mike Clevinger, who wasn’t on the Padres’ roster for the wild-card round and has pitched one inning since Sept. 13. Only Mookie Betts and Max Muncy have faced Clevinger before. Clevinger was acquired from the Cleveland Indians at the Aug. 31 trade deadline.

DODGERS LINEUP

Advertisement

Mookie Betts RF

Corey Seager SS

Justin Turner 3B

Max Muncy 1B

Advertisement

Will Smith C

Cody Bellinger CF

AJ Pollock LF

Joc Pederson DH

Advertisement

Chris Taylor 2B

Walker Buehler RHP

PADRES LINEUP

Trent Grisham CF

Advertisement

Fernando Tatis Jr. SS

Manny Machado 3B

Eric Hosmer 1B

Tommy Pham DH

Advertisement

Jake Cronenworth 2B

Austin Nola C

Jurickson Profar LF

Mike Clevinger RHP