Dodgers play the percentages with their pitching strategy vs. Padres

For the fifth game of the 2018 National League Championship Series, the Milwaukee Brewers announced left-hander Wade Miley as their starting pitcher. The Dodgers submitted their lineup accordingly. Miley faced one batter, and the Brewers promptly removed him in favor of right-hander Brandon Woodruff.

“I don’t know what ‘subterfuge’ means,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell protested after the game, but not convincingly.

The Brewers had to resort to a gimmick. The Dodgers should not have to do that.

The bottom line is the scoreboard, and the Dodgers advanced to the 2020 NLCS on Thursday, with a 12-3 victory that completed a sweep of the San Diego Padres. And, of course, the Dodgers are undefeated in the playoffs, and they have not lost in the past 15 days.

Advertisement

Yet, in order to win Thursday’s game, the Dodgers also had to overcome their front office and coaching staff. On the day after we wrote about how smart the brain trust is, the Dodgers might have outsmarted themselves.

On Thursday morning, the Dodgers announced right-hander Dustin May as their starting pitcher. They lifted him after one inning, scrambled to use two left-handers to get out of the second inning, and had to come from behind for the victory.

In retrospect, the plan was not complicated to discern. The Padres’ best hitters — Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado — bat right-handed. So the Dodgers would announce May, and induce the Padres to load up their lineup with left-handed bats.

Advertisement

The Dodgers would give left-hander Julio Urías the bulk of the innings, but using May in the first inning would spare Urías from an early encounter with Tatis or Machado. In the second inning, left-hander Adam Kolarek would handle the left-handers crowded toward the bottom of the Padres’ lineup. Urías would take over in the third inning, and the Dodgers would roll from there.

May did his part, working a scoreless first inning. But Kolarek gave up two runs, two walks and three hits in the second inning, forcing the Dodgers to rush in Urías to do the exact thing they were trying to protect him from doing: facing Tatis.

Urías struck out Tatis. He retired the first 10 batters he faced. and carried the Dodgers into the seventh inning.

Advertisement

The Dodgers played their percentages. In fairness, other than the blip from Kolarek, the Dodgers hit on their percentages.

Andrew Friedman, the Dodgers’ president of baseball operations, made his name running the Tampa Bay Rays, where the results outpaced the payroll so dramatically that a book chronicled the Rays’ success. The name of the book: “The Extra 2%,” the pursuit of even the most incremental of edges, as a way to try to level the playing field.

That is what the Brewers were trying to do, on the day they used their starting pitcher for one batter.

Advertisement

The Dodgers start with Walker Buehler and Clayton Kershaw. Urias has not started since Sept. 17. The Dodgers clearly like him as long man, effective behind Buehler in the NLDS. .

The NLCS this year has no days off. The Dodgers would need someone not named Buehler or Kershaw to start Games 3, 4 and 5.

They should be comfortable with May, Urías or Tony Gonsolin starting, in the traditional manner. If they want to return the World Series, they’re going to have to trust the starters, not just the percentages.