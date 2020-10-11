Dodgers match up as superior to the Braves everywhere but in the bullpen

The final team standing between the Dodgers and another trip to the World Series is the only other one with an undefeated postseason record. The Atlanta Braves, after going 35-25 to win the NL East, went 5-0 with four shutouts against the Cincinnati Reds and Miami Marlins to earn their first trip to the National League Championship Series since 2001.

They scored the second-most runs in the majors during the regular season (one fewer than the Dodgers) and hit the second-most home runs (15 fewer than the Dodgers). Now the teams will play a best-of-seven series at Globe Life Field, where flyballs go to die.

Game 1 is scheduled for Monday at 5:08 p.m. PDT. The Dodgers, the NL’s top seed, will be the home team. Who has the edge? Let’s take a look:

