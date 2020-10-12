Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Dodgers

MLB playoffs on TV: Where to watch the Dodgers vs. Braves and the Rays vs. Astros

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and coach Bob Geren watch batting practice the night before Game 1 of the NLCS.
The Dodgers open the NLCS against the Atlanta Braves on Monday at 5 p.m. The game will be televised on Fox.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 
Oct. 12, 2020
9:55 AM
The Dodgers will play the Atlanta Braves in the National League Championship Series at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, beginning Monday night in a best-of-seven series with no off days.

Game 1 is set to start at 5:08 p.m. PDT and will air on Fox (Channel 11). The start times for Games 2-7 have yet to be announced. Games 2, 3, 5 and 6 are scheduled to be televised by Fox Sports 1. The remainder of the series will either be shown on Fox or FS1. A potential seventh game would be played Sunday, Oct. 18.

In the American League, the Tampa Bay Rays defeated the Houston Astros on Sunday night 2-1 at Petco Park in San Diego to win the first game of their league championship series. Game 2 will be at 1:07 p.m. PDT on Monday. Start times for the remainder of the series have yet to be announced. All ALCS games will be televised by TBS.

The Dodgers and Braves are the top two seeds in the National League and meet in the postseason for the first time since 2018. Their series will also be the first in the MLB this year to allow fans to be in attendance, with the league making 10,500 tickets available for each game of the NLCS and World Series, both of which will be held at Globe Life Field.

Dodgers-Braves NLCS days and times:

Game 1: Monday, 5:08 p.m. PDT

Game 2: Tuesday, TBD

Game 3: Wednesday, TBD

Game 4: Thursday, TBD

Game 5*: Friday, TBD

Game 6*: Saturday, TBD

Game 7*: Sunday, TBD

*If necessary

Dodgers
