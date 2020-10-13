Dodgers’ pitching strengths could lead to big feast for the Braves

Walker Buehler had Freddie Freeman right where he wanted him in the first inning Monday night.

The Dodgers starter was ahead 1-and-2 in the count against the Atlanta Braves’ MVP contender. Catcher Will Smith called for the most-used pitch in Buehler’s arsenal to put Freeman away. The right-hander wound up and sent a 97-mph four-seam fastball streaking toward the plate.

Then he watched as Freeman sent it screaming over the right field wall for a solo home run.

“It felt good getting that first one out of the way,” Freeman said. “I was able to get to 97 inside.”

Buehler appeared to miss his spot, failing to elevate a fastball that should have been further up and further in. But there was another factor at play as well, a strength-against-strength matchup that could become a key factor in who wins the pennant.

The Dodgers love throwing fastballs – and the Braves love to feast on them.

Only one team this season threw fastballs, sinkers and cutters at a higher combined rate than the Dodgers at 63.1%, according to MLB’s Statcast system, and no club averaged a harder fastball velocity than their 94.7 mph. The pitching staff was successful doing so too, limiting opponents with those pitches to a .221 batting average and .373 slugging percentage, both of which led the league.

The Braves, however, thrived against the hard stuff. Their .308 batting average against fastballs, sinkers and cutters topped the league by 10 points. Their .552 slugging percentage trailed only the Dodgers.

Against throws of 97 mph or more, the Braves were even better, leading the league with a .553 slugging percentage and ranking second with a .309 average.

Entering the series, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts acknowledged the Dodgers’ need to be sharp in the series with their fastballs – the pitch most of their hard-throwing staff most heavily rely on.

“Nowadays, we always talk about timing a bullet,” Roberts said Saturday. “You’ve still got to make quality pitches regardless of if it’s 97 or 101 or whatever. If it’s not located, guys are gonna still square it up.”

In Monday’s 5-1 series-opening defeat, they found that out first-hand.

All three of the Braves’ home runs came against fastballs, each one having missed its spot in a two-strike pitcher’s count.

Like Buehler, reliever Blake Treinen had Austin Riley in a 1-and-2 hole in the ninth before leaving a 98 mph sinker too high in the zone. Riley sent it caroming off an advertisement sign high above the center field wall, a game-winning blast that was never in doubt.

Ozzie Albies added insurance later in the inning, swatting a two-run homer on an 0-and-2 fastball Jake McGee threw right down the middle.

“When we had some count leverage,” Roberts said, “we made some mistakes to the big part of the plate and they capitalized.”

That, however, is exactly what the Braves do better than almost anyone. They hit fastballs well enough as it is. Miss your spot with one and they can really make you pay.

Freeman batted .431 with nine home runs this season when facing fastballs, cutters and sinkers. Designated hitter Marcell Ozuna hit .403 with a team-high 13 homers against those three pitches. And six of the Braves nine starters hit at least .300 when challenged with heaters.

Freeman said punishing those mistakes will be particularly important in this series.

“They’ve got power arms,” he said of the Dodgers. “Every guy out of their bullpen seems to be 95 plus … It’s gonna be hard to string hits together. That’s what the playoffs is all about. It comes down to the home run because getting three hits against a staff like this is gonna be difficult.”

There were other areas in Monday’s game for Dodgers’ pitchers to clean up. Though the blisters on Buehler’s right hand – which Roberts confirmed postgame have affected his index and middle finger – were less bothersome, he still walked a career-high five batters.

Reliever Dustin May hit Pablo Sandoval with a pitch in the eighth to load the bases, a jam rookie reliever Victor Gonzalez was called upon to escape.

And as the ninth inning came unraveled, neither Treinen nor McGee effectively limited the damage before it was too late.

To win the series though, it’s effectiveness with the fastball that the Dodgers might have to improve most. As Buehler put it postgame, reflecting upon the home run he allowed to Freeman, “You can’t make mistakes like that in games like this.”