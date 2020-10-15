Left-handed hitters will fill middle of Dodgers’ batting order vs. Braves in Game 4

The Dodgers’ lineup will have a different look in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series against the Atlanta Braves.

For their first eight postseason games, Los Angeles used lineups that alternated between right-handed and left-handed hitters one through nine. On Thursday, they’ll have four straight left-handed hitters in the middle of the order opposite rookie right-hander Bryse Wilson.

Joc Pederson will play left field and bat fifth after going four for six with a home run in Game 3; it’s the highest he’s hit in the postseason. Edwin Ríos, who homered in Game 3, will start for the second straight game, this time as the designated hitter. The five left-handed hitters in the lineup — Corey Seager, Max Munch, Cody Bellinger, Rios and Pederson — were 12 for 23 with five home runs and 13 RBIs on Wednesday.

As expected, Austin Barnes will catch Clayton Kershaw, leaving Will Smith out of the lineup for the first time in the playoffs. Chris Taylor will also sit for the first time in the playoffs. Both players, however, could be inserted once the Braves go to a left-handed reliever. Kiké Hernández will make his second start of the playoffs at second base.

Wilson will be the third straight rookie starter for Atlanta. It’ll be his first career playoff appearance. He allowed seven runs in 15 2/3 innings (4.02 ERA) across six games during the regular season. He made two starts.

Clayton Kershaw, meanwhile, will make his 28th career postseason start. He’ll pitch after he was scratched from his scheduled Game 2 start. The Dodgers said he was dealing with back spasms. Kershaw has allowed three runs in 14 innings with 19 strikeouts and one walk in two starts this postseason.

DODGERS LINEUP

Mookie Betts RF

Corey Seager SS

Justin Turner 3B

Max Muncy 1B

Joc Pederson LF

Cody Bellinger CF

Edwin Ríos DH

Kiké Hernández 2B

Austin Barnes C

Clayton Kershaw LHP

BRAVES LINEUP

Ronald Acuña Jr. RF

Freddie Freeman 1B

Marcell Ozuna DH

Travis d’Arnaud C

Ozzie Albies 2B

Dansby Swanson SS

Austin Riley LF

Johan Camargo 3B

Cristian Pache LF

Bryse Wilson RHP