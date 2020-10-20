Dodgers lineup for World Series Game 1: Austin Barnes will catch Clayton Kershaw

The Dodgers will roll out a lineup with no surprises for Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday.

With Clayton Kershaw on the mound, Austin Barnes will start at catcher, as he did in Kershaw’s first three playoff starts. Will Smith will move to designated hitter, a role he assumed in Kershaw’s first two outings but not his third in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series.

Joc Pederson will start in left field and bat eighth against Rays right-hander Tyler Glasnow, leaving AJ Pollock on the bench. Chris Taylor will bat seventh and play second base for the straight game after spraining his right ankle late in Game 5 of the NLCS on Friday.

DODGERS LINEUP

Mookie Betts RF

Corey Seager SS

Justin Turner 3B

Max Muncy 1B

Will Smith DH

Cody Bellinger CF

Chris Taylor 2B

Joc Pederson LF

Austin Barnes C

Advertisement

Clayton Kershaw LHP