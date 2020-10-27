Justin Turner left the World Series clincher after testing positive for coronavirus

With the Dodgers two innings from the World Series championship, the team removed third baseman Justin Turner from the game for no apparent reason.

The explanation came after the game: Turner had tested positive for the coronavirus.

“We learned during the game,” commissioner Rob Manfred told Fox. “He was immediately isolated to prevent spread.”

Not long after, Turner said on Twitter that he felt “great” and had “no symptoms at all.”

Advertisement

Said Turner: “Just experienced every emotion you can possibly imagine. Can’t believe I couldn’t be out there to celebrate with my guys!”

However, as manager Dave Roberts acknowledged in an interview on Fox, Turner did participate briefly in the on-field celebration, and in the team picture the Dodgers took to commemorate the championship.

“I didn’t touch him,” Roberts said.

Players were tested daily inside the postseason bubble, and no major leaguer had tested positive during that time. In the early innings of Tuesday’s game, league officials learned that Turner’s test from Monday had turned up inconclusive.

Advertisement

Inconclusive tests are not uncommon. However, because the Dodgers already had been tested Tuesday, the league ordered that the result of Turner’s test be expedited. Individual test results can be obtained more quickly than the results for an entire team.

As soon as the league learned that Turner tested positive Tuesday, the Dodgers were ordered to remove him immediately.

Roberts said one of the team’s athletic trainers relayed the order after the seventh inning.

“At that point in time, I was still trying to manage a game,” Roberts said. “I haven’t seen Justin yet. That’s all I know.”

Thanks to everyone reaching out! I feel great, no symptoms at all. Just experienced every emotion you can possibly imagine. Can’t believe I couldn’t be out there to celebrate with my guys! So proud of this team & unbelievably happy for the City of LA#WorldSeriesChamps — Justin Turner (@redturn2) October 28, 2020

Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager, the World Series most valuable player, said he was not sure what to say.

Advertisement

“You don’t even really know what to ask,” Seager said. “To have that happen to a guy like that — a dude that reinvented himself when he came here, what he’s meant to this organization, what he’s meant to this franchise, what he’s meant to this community — to take that away from him, it’s gut-wrenching. It hurts me. I can’t imagine how he feels.”

Seager said Turner, more than anyone on the team, deserved to enjoy the moment.

“That got taken away from him,” Seager said. “That’s just not right. That doesn’t sit well with me.”

The Dodgers’ immediate plans to fly home were put on hold. The league is conducting a contact tracing investigation, and the team was scheduled for additional rounds of testing late Tuesday night and again Wednesday. The league plans to review the results and determine whether the infection has spread within the team before working with the Dodgers on a plan to return to Los Angeles.

Advertisement

Justin Turner is on the field with the trophy. pic.twitter.com/MFn7DDH1om — Jorge Castillo (@jorgecastillo) October 28, 2020

As the regular season went on, a primary lesson the league learned from the outbreak on the Miami Marlins: Shut down a team for a few days upon one positive test and rule out an outbreak, rather than keep playing and risking one.

If the Tampa Bay Rays had won Tuesday, forcing a Game 7, a league official said MLB would have reviewed the additional test results and consulted with its medical advisers Wednesday morning, then decided whether Game 7 would have been played as scheduled Wednesday night.

“Thankfully,” the official said, “it’s one decision we will not have to deal with.”