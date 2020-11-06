MLB does not punish Dodgers’ Justin Turner for celebrating after positive coronavirus test

Major League Baseball on Friday announced that it will not discipline Justin Turner for his decision to return to the field to celebrate the Dodgers winning the World Series after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The league said the decision was made following an investigation. MLB initially placed blame solely on Turner the day after the Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays for their first championship in 32 years, stating that “it is clear that Turner chose to disregard the agreed-upon joint protocols and the instructions he was given regarding the safety and protection of others.”

The league struck a different tone Friday, citing various factors that helped lead to Turner going onto the field for an extended period of time, including the league’s own missteps.

“Major League Baseball could have handled the situation more effectively,” the MLB statement concluded. “For example, in retrospect, a security person should have been assigned to monitor Mr. Turner when he was asked to isolate, and Mr. Turner should have been transported from the stadium to the hotel more promptly.”

Turner also issued a statement apologizing for his decision.

“In hindsight, I should have waited until the field was clear of others to take that photo with my wife,” Turner’s statement read. “I sincerely apologize to everyone on the field for failing to appreciate the risks of returning to the field. I have spoken with almost every teammate, coach, and staff member, and my intentions were never to make anyone uncomfortable or put anyone at further risk.”

