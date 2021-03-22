Trevor Bauer starts strong before hitting roadblock in Dodgers’ loss

The Dodgers fell to the Seattle Mariners 7-3 at Peoria Sports Complex on Monday.

ON THE MOUND: Trevor Bauer cruised through the first four innings. He retired the first 11 batters he faced. He gave up one hit with five strikeouts and no walks. Then he encountered a big roadblock in the fifth. The Mariners hit three home runs off the right-hander in the inning, chasing him after scoring five runs while making just one out. Bauer, who has given up five homers in his last two outings, threw 86 pitches in his 4 1/3 innings. He is scheduled to pitch in the Dodgers’ Cactus League finale Saturday against Cleveland in his final appearance before the regular season. … Blake Treinen relieved Bauer and retired the next two hitters to finish the inning.

AT THE PLATE: Chris Taylor had two hits, including a two-run homer. It was Taylor’s fourth home run of the spring. The utility man is batting .419 in Cactus League play. … Max Muncy went two for three and is six for nine with three walks in his last four games after going two for 24 with five walks in his first 10. … Justin Turner went two for two with a walk.

EXTRA BASES: Dodgers starters have recently begun hitting in games in preparation for the regular season, but Bauer still hasn’t. The Dodgers on Monday had Austin Barnes start as the designated hitter instead. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he expects Bauer will hit for himself Saturday. Bauer is four for 43 as a hitter in the major leagues.

UP NEXT: Walker Buehler is scheduled to start Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers. Corbin Burnes will start for host Milwaukee. First pitch is slated for 1:10 p.m. at American Family Fields of Phoenix. TV: SportsNet LA. Radio: AM 570.