What time do the Dodgers play opening day and every day in 2021?
The Dodgers, fresh off their first World Series championship in 32 years, open their 162-game regular season schedule April 1 against the Colorado Rockies in Denver at 1:10 p.m. PDT. They will play their home opener April 9 against the Washington Nationals.
Below is the Dodgers’ game-by-game schedule. Most games will be streamed and televised on Spectrum SportsNet L.A. Select games will be available on ESPN, FOX and FS1 and MLB Network. Out-of-market viewers can stream games on MLB.TV.
All Dodgers games will be broadcast by 570 AM and 1020 AM (Spanish). Game times and TV channels are subject to change.
