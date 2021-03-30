Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
What time do the Dodgers play opening day and every day in 2021?

An aerial view of Dodger Stadium in March 2020.
The Dodgers, who start the season on the road Thursday, will play their home opener at Dodger Stadium on April 9 against the Washington Nationals.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Times Staff
The Dodgers, fresh off their first World Series championship in 32 years, open their 162-game regular season schedule April 1 against the Colorado Rockies in Denver at 1:10 p.m. PDT. They will play their home opener April 9 against the Washington Nationals.

Below is the Dodgers’ game-by-game schedule. Most games will be streamed and televised on Spectrum SportsNet L.A. Select games will be available on ESPN, FOX and FS1 and MLB Network. Out-of-market viewers can stream games on MLB.TV.

All Dodgers games will be broadcast by 570 AM and 1020 AM (Spanish). Game times and TV channels are subject to change.

