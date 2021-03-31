What questions do you have about the 2021 Dodgers season? Ask our writers
The Dodgers, who head into the 2021 season as World Series Champions for the first time in 32 years, are predicted by many experts to win it all again.
Follow along this season with the latimes.com, as we live blog each game, bringing you highlights, analysis, facts and figures before, during and after each game. And we want you to be involved. If you have a question about the Dodgers you would like to see answered in the live blog, leave it in the form below.
So, don’t be shy, if you want to know something, ask!
