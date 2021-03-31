Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Dodgers

What questions do you have about the 2021 Dodgers season? Ask our writers

Dodger Stadium on Oct. 9, 2019 before Game 5 of the NLDS and
(Arash Markazi / Los Angeles Times)
By Houston MitchellAssistant Sports Editor 
The Dodgers, who head into the 2021 season as World Series Champions for the first time in 32 years, are predicted by many experts to win it all again.

Follow along this season with the latimes.com, as we live blog each game, bringing you highlights, analysis, facts and figures before, during and after each game. And we want you to be involved. If you have a question about the Dodgers you would like to see answered in the live blog, leave it in the form below.

So, don’t be shy, if you want to know something, ask!

Houston Mitchell

Houston Mitchell is an assistant sports editor, writer of the Dodgers Dugout newsletter and editor of all of the sports newsletters for the Los Angeles Times.

