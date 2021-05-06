Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Dodgers

Fernandomania @ 40 Ep. 3: Why the Dodgers are haunted by Chavez Ravine ghosts

×
By Erik Himmelsbach-Weinstein
Mark E. PottsJessica Q. ChenSteve Saldivar
Share

“Fernandomania @ 40” is a multi-episode documentary series that examines star pitcher Fernando Valenzuela’s impact on the Dodgers, Major League Baseball and the Latino community in Los Angeles 40 years ago.

Episode 3 of “Fernandomania @ 40" explores the forming of the perfect storm that made Fernandomania possible. More than 1,800 families in the Chavez Ravine communities — La Loma, Palo Verde and Bishop — were asked to leave their homes starting in 1950, because the City of Los Angeles believed the land could be better utilized for build public housing. Some sold their property, others were forced out due to draconian eminent domain laws.

In the end, the public housing idea was a political non-starter, but not long after the City of Los Angeles designated the land for public use, it was used as the bait to lure the Dodgers away from Brooklyn in 1958 — leaving large swaths of displaced Angelenos resentful of the Dodgers for occupying the land at Chavez Ravine. For many, those feelings of resentment lingered, until Fernando Valenzula’s rookie season in 1981.

Watch the first two episodes of “Fernandomania @40":

Advertisement

×
×

Dodgers
Erik Himmelsbach-Weinstein

Erik Himmelsbach-Weinstein is senior director/video for features and sports. Before joining the Los Angeles Times, the UC Berkeley graduate was an editor at Spin, Los Angeles Reader, Orange Coast and other publications. His work as a documentary writer/producer has appeared on VH1, ESPN, Food Network, Biography and TLC. He was part of the team nominated for a Best Sports Documentary Emmy in 2012 for ESPN’s “The Marinovich Project.”

Mark E. Potts

A native of Enid, Okla., Mark E. Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism.

Jessica Q. Chen

Jessica Q. Chen joined the Los Angeles Times video team in 2016. Previously, she produced films out of the Middle East for the Associated Press, Al Jazeera and UNHCR. Her work on a National Geographic feature-length documentary film about the Syrian civil war premiered at Tribeca in 2017. She has a master’s degree in investigative reporting from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University and a bachelor’s in biology from UC Irvine.

Steve Saldivar

Steve Saldivar is a video journalist at the Los Angeles Times.
Advertisement