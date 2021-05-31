Dodgers vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Live updates, news, score and analysis

How to watch and stream the Dodgers vs. the St. Louis Cardinals

Dodgers first baseman Albert Pujols, left, and center fielder Cody Bellinger sit in the dugout before Saturday’s loss to the San Francisco Giants. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Here’s how to watch this week’s three-game series between the Dodgers and the St. Louis Cardinals at Dodger Stadium:

How to stream

Spectrum SportsNet LA is available with a subscription to AT&T TV “Choice Plan” ($84.99 / mo.). You can stream the game on your Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast, and your browser.

Fans outside of the Los Angeles market can stream the games using MLB.TV .

How to watch on TV

Spectrum SportsNet LA and SportsNet LA Desportes are carrying the games on cable and satellite providers.

How to listen

In Los Angeles, the games can be heard on 570 AM or 1020 AM (Español).