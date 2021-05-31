Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Dodgers vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Live updates, news, score and analysis

The Dodgers look to break their three-game losing streak when Trevor Bauer takes the mound against the visiting St. Louis Cardinals.

Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer throws against the Miami Marlins on May 15.
Trevor Bauer will start for the Dodgers against the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday.
(Ashley Landis / Associated Press)
By Times staff
Follow along for live updates throughout the Dodgers’ three-day series against the visiting St. Louis Cardinals. You can expect news, notes and analysis in real-time before, during and after the game, which begins at 6:10 p.m. PDT.

Pitching matchup: Trevor Bauer (RHP, 5-3, 2.07 ERA) gets the start for the Dodgers (31-22) opposite Jack Flaherty (RHP, 8-1, 2.84 ERA) for the Cardinals (30-23).

Column: A slump or something else? Mookie Betts hasn’t been himself this season

By Dylan Hernández

Mookie Betts winces after being hit by a pitch against the Giants on Thursday.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

There was something familiar about the Dodgers’ 5-4 loss to the San Francisco Giants.

Mookie Betts was absent.

Whether he’s physically on the field, or, as was the case Sunday, not, the Dodgers have spent the majority of the year without the version of their $365-million outfielder who transformed them into World Series champions.

Betts is batting .240.

His defensive metrics are below league average.

He just doesn’t look right.

The most recent setback in a maddening season came on the morning of a series finale against the Giants at Dodger Stadium. Betts woke up with symptoms of an unspecified allergic reaction, according to manager Dave Roberts.

Read more >>>

What Dodgers fans can learn about Albert Pujols from his St. Louis Cardinals career

By Christian Stone

St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hits a walk-off home run in the 14th inning against the Dodgers on July 13, 2006.
(James A. Finley / Associated Press)

Derrick Goold has been covering the St. Louis Cardinals for 18 seasons for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, including the last eight seasons of Albert Pujols’career, during which he had a front-row seat to not only one of the most ferocious primes in the sport’s history, but also to the future Hall of Famer’s gentle influence in the clubhouse, which still defines the Dodgers’ slugger to this day.

Tonight Pujols will face the Cardinals for the first time as member of the Dodgers, with whom he officially signed on May 17. Though he is only hitting .210 with Los Angeles, Pujols is coming off a series against the San Francisco Giants in which he hit two home runs and was robbed of a game-winning third by Mike Tauchman on Friday night. He also surpassed Babe Ruth on the all-time extra-base hit list.

In a weekend interview with The Los Angeles Times, Goold — a 2019 and 2020 Associated Press Sports Editors Award winner in the beat writer category and the host of “The Best Podcast in Baseball,"— discussed the Cardinals own internal conversations about signing Pujols, how he will be received when he returns to St. Louis in September and the impact Pujols has on teammates, especially young ones.

Read more >>>