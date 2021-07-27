Trevor Bauer’s administrative leave is extended through Aug. 6

Trevor Bauer’s leave from the Dodgers has been extended through Aug. 6 under an agreement between Major League Baseball and the players union, the third time the pitcher’s original paid administrative leave from July 2 has been extended, according to a person familiar with the situation who is not authorized to speak publicly.

Bauer last pitched for the Dodgers on June 28, one day before a woman accused him of sexual assault and obtained a temporary restraining order against him in Los Angeles Superior Court.

The woman who sought the order alleged that Bauer had choked her to the point of losing consciousness during two sexual encounters — one in April and one in May — and injured her face during the second one.

The woman provided the court with a report from a hospital exam showing she had suffered “assault by manual strangulation” and “acute head injury.”

Representatives of Bauer have said that the pitcher “vehemently denies her account of the two meetings” and that the encounters were “wholly consensual.”

The Pasadena Police Department continues to investigate Bauer for felony assault, and the Los Angeles County district attorney has made no decision on whether to file criminal charges against him. Bauer has not been arrested.

MLB is conducting a separate investigation to determine if the right-hander has violated its joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy.

A hearing for Bauer to contest the restraining order began on Friday and is scheduled to resume Aug. 2. Judge Dianna Gould-Saltman let the existing restraining order remain in place through the hearing.

Under the agreement between the league and the union, Bauer, who is in the first year of a three-year, $102-million contract that pays him $38 million this season, will continue to receive his salary while on leave, about $5.6 million for the 36 days to which both sides have agreed so far.

Bauer, 30, is 8-5 with a 2.59 ERA in 17 starts, striking out 137 and walking 37 in 107 2/3 innings. The former Santa Clarita Hart High and UCLA star won the 2020 National League Cy Young Award after going 5-4 with a 1.73 ERA in 11 starts for the Cincinnati Reds, with 100 strikeouts and 17 walks in 73 innings.