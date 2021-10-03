Dodgers shift their focus to wild-card game before sweeping Brewers

The Dodgers threw in the towel in their fight for the National League West title in the fifth inning of their 10-3 win Sunday, knowing they were behind in the cards, resigned to the fact that they were going to play in Wednesday’s wild-card game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The out-of-town scoreboard in right field displayed the frustrating reality: The San Francisco Giants were drubbing the lifeless, soon-to-fire-their-manager San Diego Padres 7-1 en route to terminating the Dodgers’ eight-year supremacy in the division with a 11-4 rout.

Knowing that, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts chose to play for Wednesday. He pulled Walker Buehler after five innings. The big-game dealer held the Milwaukee Brewers to one run over five innings. He compiled 11 strikeouts and threw just 79 pitches. But that didn’t matter. Saving bullets for a possible relief appearance in Wednesday’s one-game playoff was more important.

Roberts replaced Buehler with pinch-hitter Matt Beaty in the bottom of the frame with the Dodgers (106-56) trailing 1-0. Beaty reached on an infield single to load the bases, setting up an outburst that roused the Dodger Stadium crowd even if it was irrelevant in the standings.

Mookie Betts followed Beaty with another walk against left-hander Aaron Ashby — the fourth of the eighth pitchers the Brewers (95-67) used — that pushed home the tying run. Corey Seager then beat out an infield single to give the Dodgers the lead.

Next, Trea Turner completed his National League MVP resume with his second grand slam in three days – and the Dodgers’ franchise-record 11th this season. The second baseman went 1 for 3 to finish the season with a .328 batting average, becoming the franchise’s first batting champions since Tommy Davis in 1963.

If the day had completely gone the Dodgers’ way, if the Padres had mustered an effort to beat the Giants for the second straight day, they would’ve traveled to San Francisco late Sunday for a tiebreaking Game 163 on Monday. First pitch would have been scheduled for 6:08 p.m. at Oracle Park. A ninth consecutive division title would’ve been well within their grasp with Max Scherzer on the mound.

Instead, the 2021 Dodgers may end up as the greatest second-place team in regular season history. Their 106 wins — tied for the franchise record they established in 2019 – are the most ever for a club that didn’t finish in first place. The previous record was 104 set by the 1909 Chicago Cubs and 1942 Brooklyn Dodgers. Divisions were decades away.

So, they will host the Cardinals at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday. Scherzer will start opposite Adam Wainwright and Max Muncy might not be available.

The first baseman exited Sunday’s win in the third inning in a scary scene. Brewers second Jace Peterson hit a dribbler in front of the plate that catcher Will Smith fielded cleanly. His throw, however, veered inside first base, forcing Muncy to stick his left arm out as Peterson sprinted down the line. He couldn’t pull his arm back before Peterson ran through it, bending it backwards and dropping Muncy to the ground in pain.

He eventually walked off the field clutching his left arm and the Dodgers were suddenly without one of their best hitters for an unknown amount of time. The club later offered a vague update, announcing that Muncy departed with a “left elbow injury.”

The Dodgers’ World Series hopes will take a huge blow if Muncy misses significant time, but they didn’t need him Sunday. Roberts began making wholesale changes in the top of the sixth inning, removing Trea Turner and Justin Turner from harm’s way. Corey Seager and Mookie Betts followed an inning later.

Los Angeles joined the Brewers, NL Central champions for over a week, in having nothing to play for. They concluded the schedule thrashing another opponent anyway. They finished the season 45-15 over their final 60 games, two games better than their dominant first-place run in 2020’s truncated season.

But that wasn’t good enough for a division title in 2021. The Giants, somehow, were even better. The consolation prize is a one-game playoff.