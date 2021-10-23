Dodgers have played 86 playoff elimination games; here’s the story of each one

On Saturday, the Dodgers will play their fifth elimination game in the last 16 days, having survived a wild-card play-in game against the St. Louis Cardinals, back-to-back winner-take-all NLDS games against the San Francisco Giants and Thursday’s NLCS Game 5 against the Atlanta Braves. They have won their last 10 elimination games.

Between Brooklyn and Los Angeles, the franchise has played in 86 elimination games, defined here as a playoff game in which either the Dodgers or their opponent would see their season end with a defeat. This list includes playoff tiebreaker series or games in which the loser went home (the 2018 tiebreaker game against the Colorado Rockies to determine the NL West winner is not included because both teams’ seasons continued; the 1980 tiebreaker game against the Houston Astros is included because it ended the loser’s season).

They are 44-42 in elimination games. When down 3-2 in a series, they are 5-5. In winner-take-all seventh games, they are 5-4.

