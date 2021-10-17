NLCS Game 1 takeaways: Chris Taylor’s mistake, Dodgers’ missed scoring chances and more

The script was playing out as it had so many times before.

Stuck in a low-scoring battle after a sluggish night at the plate, there was a brief moment in the ninth inning Saturday night when the Dodgers offense finally appeared to be coming to life.

Advertisement

After a two-out walk by Chris Taylor, the first for either team all game, pinch-hitter Cody Bellinger lifted a two-out single into shallow right field, a spinning line drive that floated just over the glove of second baseman Ozzie Albies and landed softly in the outfield grass.

The opportunity to break a 2-2 tie, however, was gone in a flash. Instead of stopping at second base or charging hard for third, Taylor wound up in no man’s land as right fielder Joc Pederson fielded the ball, getting caught in a rundown that ended the inning and set the stage for Austin Riley’s walk-off single in the bottom of the frame.

Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson, right, tags out the Dodgers’ Chris Taylor as Taylor is caught in a rundown between bases during the ninth inning of Game 1 of the NLCS at Truist Park on Saturday in Atlanta, GA. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

So what exactly happened on the play?

Taylor provided a succinct explanation postgame, saying he made “just a bad read” that was compounded by an even worse decision.

“I saw it barely got over Albies’ head, and I thought I could get to third,” said Taylor, who made a big turn around second that left him too far from the bag when he tried to stop and go back. “I didn’t realize Joc had it that quick and tried to stop. I should have kept going.”

Albies, who had retreated into the outfield trying to make the catch, initially didn’t expect the Braves to have any chance on the play.

“I thought he was going to be at third already, once I jumped and the ball went over my head,” Albies said.

A wild end to the top of the 9th! 😱 pic.twitter.com/24ZLeIsoLp — MLB (@MLB) October 17, 2021

Similarly, Roberts thought if Taylor committed to a decision either way — either going all-in for third or stopping all the way at second — he would have been safe.

Advertisement

“It’s kind of one of those where you got to pick,” Roberts said, noting the by-the-book play probably would have been for Taylor to stop at second with Mookie Betts coming up to the plate.

“You either are going to go hard [to third] — and I don’t know if Joc would have thrown to third right there and just conceded that base — or just hold up with two outs and give Mookie a chance. But I think right there he was kind of caught in between. That’s kind of when you get in trouble.”

Converting the out still required clean defensive execution from the Braves. Pederson short-hopped his relay throw to second base, but shortstop Dansby Swanson was able to pick the ball and prevent Taylor from returning to the bag. From there, Riley and Swanson traded a couple throws before Taylor finally fell down to end the pickle, getting tagged out before slamming his helmet down in frustration.

“You don’t want to make the last out when you’re in scoring position,” Taylor said.