Advertisement
Share
Dodgers

Former Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly reportedly agrees to deal with White Sox

Joe Kelly throws during a game between the Dodgers and Cincinnati Reds in September.
(Aaron Doster / Associated Press)
By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 
Share
PHOENIX — 

Joe Kelly’s Dodgers tenure has seemingly drawn to an end, with the reliever reportedly agreeing to a two-year deal with the Chicago White Sox on Saturday.

Kelly, 33, spent the past three seasons in Los Angeles after signing a $25 million contract in December 2018, making 115 appearances out of the Dodgers bullpen.

He began his Dodgers tenure with an up-and-down 2019 performance, when he had a 4.56 ERA and was charged with the loss when the team fell to the Washington Nationals in Game 5 of the National League Division Series.

He bounced back the past two years, however, becoming a key cog on the 2020 squad that won the World Series and finishing his Dodgers career with a second consecutive sub-3.00 ERA last season.

Advertisement
Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy, right, talks to manager Dave Roberts, center, and pitcher Clayton Kershaw during during a baseball workout in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. As Muncy and Kershaw will not be available to play, the Dodgers will play the St. Louis Cardinals in a wild card playoff game on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Dodgers

Dodgers’ Max Muncy trying to make up for lost time rehabbing elbow

Dodgers infielder Max Muncy is finally able to work with team trainers in rehabbing his injured left elbow, but acknowledges the lockout set him back.

Kelly also was a fan favorite, beloved for his “Mariachi Joe” persona — culminating when he wore a mariachi jacket to the team’s visit to the White House last year — and a memorable shouting match with the Houston Astros’ Carlos Correa during a game in 2020, when Kelly sarcastically pouted at one of the players who had been involved in the Astros sign-stealing scandal three years early.

A free agent this offseason, Kelly said during a radio appearance last month that he wanted to return to the Dodgers and that “the interest is mutual, so we got to make something happen.”

However, no reunion came to be, with Kelly becoming the latest free agency departure for a Dodgers team that also saw Max Scherzer sign with the New York Mets and Corey Seager go to the Texas Rangers.

The Dodgers’ only notable remaining free agent is closer Kenley Jansen.

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 02: Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) speaks with reporters in the Senate Subway on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Sports

News Analysis: MLB oligarchs? Sen. Bernie Sanders again takes aim at antitrust exemption

The senator says he intends to introduce legislation revoking MLB antitrust exemption. A look at other ways owners can improve baseball for fans.

Dodgers
Jack Harris

Jack Harris is a sports reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Before becoming a staff writer with The Times, Harris interned at the paper. A Phoenix native, he has previously covered Arizona State athletics for 247Sports and has appeared in the Arizona Republic, Dallas Morning News and San Jose Mercury News. His work has been recognized by the Society of Professional Journalists and the Hearst Foundation.
Advertisement