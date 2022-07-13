Talks resume to avert All-Star Game strike by Dodger Stadium concession workers

The union representing Dodger Stadium concession workers and the company that employs them said Wednesday they have returned to the bargaining table, two days after workers threatened a strike that could affect the All-Star Game.

On Monday, the union announced that 99% of those workers had authorized a strike “at any time.” The workers are employed by Chicago-based Levy Restaurants, the company with which the Dodgers contract to operate stadium concessions.

The Major League Baseball Players Assn. and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) since have spoken out in support of the workers.

On Wednesday, the two sides jointly issued this statement: “Unite Here Local 11 and Compass/Levy at Dodger Stadium have resumed contract discussions in an effort to avert a strike during the All-Star Game.”

Advertisement

Compass is the parent company of Levy Restaurants.

The Dodger Stadium All-Star festivities begin Saturday with the Futures Game, followed by the home run derby Monday and the All-Star Game on Tuesday.

In a statement Monday, the union said the workers sought “a fair new union contract,” without specifying any demands. The union said it represents close to 1,500 food servers, bartenders, suite attendants, cooks and dishwashers at Dodger Stadium.

“They are the backbone of our tourism and sports industry, yet many struggle to stay housed and to make ends meet,” Susan Minato, co-president of Unite Here Local 11, said in the statement. “They often live with economic uncertainty because the quality of jobs vary stadium to stadium. No worker should have to continue living like this.”