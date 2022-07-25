Dodgers vs. Nationals: How to watch, streaming options and start times

What you need to know: The Dodgers will welcome outfielder Juan Soto and the Washington Nationals when the two teams open a three-game series Monday at Dodger Stadium.

Soto appeared at Chavez Ravine last week when he participated in the All-Star home run derby contest and the All-Star Game for the National League.

The Dodgers will send one of their All-Star pitchers to the mound, right-hander Tony Gonsolin (11-0, 2.02 ERA) against Nationals’ right-hander Paolo Espino (0-3, 3.57).

Dodgers Middle-of-the-order production drives Dodgers to sweeping win over Giants Jake Lamb, Gavin Lux, Max Muncy and Trayce Thompson lead the Dodgers’ offensive effort Sunday in a 7-4 victory over the San Francisco Giants.

The Dodgers (64-30) capped a four-game sweep of the San Francisco Giants on Sunday with a 7-4 victory that extended their current winning streak to eight games.

The Nationals (32-65) avoided a sweep by Arizona when the beat the Diamondbacks, 4-3. Washington has won just three of its last 20 games and trails the New York Mets by 27½ games in the National League East.

The Dodgers expect left-hander Andrew Heaney, who hasn’t appeared in a game since April 17 because of shoulder problems, to rejoin the rotation and he could be available for the series finale Wednesday.

How to watch the Dodgers vs. Nationals series

Where: Dodger Stadium

Radio: AM 570 (KLAC), 1020 (KTNQ) Spanish

