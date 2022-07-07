Tony Gonsolin’s bid for the All-Star start gets boost in Dodgers’ win over Cubs

The fluffy tunes have become some of the most ferocious sounds at Dodger Stadium this year.

In any other context, the “Smelly Cat” song from the 1990s TV show “Friends,” or Tom Jones’ single “What’s New Pussycat?” or “Cat’s in the Cradle” by Harry Chapin, would hardly strike fear in an opponent.

But every time they’re played by Dodger Stadium organist Dieter Ruehle these days, it’s an indication the Dodgers’ “Catman” is again purring on the mound.

That was the case in the Dodgers 5-3 win against the Chicago Cubs on Thursday, when Tony Gonsolin — the self-proclaimed feline fanatic who has flourished on the field during a career-best start to this season — gave up just two runs in seven innings to help the team to its fourth straight win.

Like usual, the right-hander was efficient, needing just 93 pitches to complete seven innings for a second consecutive outing.

He attacked the strike zone, issuing no walks for the third time this season while collecting three strikeouts.

He maintained his spot atop the majors’ ERA leaderboard, finishing the night with a mark of 1.62, and improved his record to 11-0, joining Alex Wood as the only pitchers in Los Angeles Dodgers’ history to begin the season with 11 consecutive wins.

Gonsolin’s only damage came on a Christopher Morel two-run home run in the fifth inning, by which point the Dodgers had a 4-0 lead on long balls from Mookie Betts (his first of two on the night, giving him 20 on the season), Gavin Lux (a two-run blast in the second) and Justin Turner (a solo homer in the fourth).

Other than that, Gonsolin’s night was filled with nothing but soft contact from the Cubs lineup, simple plays for the Dodgers defense and cat-inspired musical choices — with “meow” sound effects interspersed throughout.

There was late drama after Gonsolin left the mound.

In the eighth inning, Brusdar Graterol left the game after four pitches with what the team later said was right side discomfort.

In the ninth, closer Craig Kimbrel couldn’t finish the game, recording only two outs before getting into trouble — he gave up a single, RBI double and nine-pitch walk to put the tying runs on base — and being pulled with a pitch count of 31.

Dodgers’ Gavin Lux watches his two-run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the second inning at Dodger Stadium on Thursday. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Alex Vesia got the final out, striking out Nelson Velazquez to end the game.

Gonsolin will likely take the mound again next week in St. Louis, by which time his first career All-Star selection should be guaranteed. The league will announce full rosters for the midsummer classic on Sunday.

The only real question: Will the 28-year-old be picked to start the game at his home ballpark on July 19, a decision that will be up to Braves manager Brian Snitker, who will manage the National League team.

“I think he’s earned it,” Roberts said when asked Thursday if Gonsolin should be the NL’s starting pitcher. “But ultimately, Brian Snitker is gonna have to make that tough decision.”

A tough decision, indeed. While Gonsolin is also the league leader in WHIP (0.80) and batting average against (.157), Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara has a strong case, with a 1.82 ERA over an MLB-most 1231/3 innings pitched.

So does Atlanta Braves left-hander Max Fried, who trails only Alcantara in Fangraphs’ version of wins above replacement.

Then there is teammate Clayton Kershaw, who has a 2.57 ERA and presents perhaps the most sentimental choice to start in what could be his final season as a Dodger, even after he missed a month with a back injury.

In the meantime, Roberts said he’s been most impressed with Gonsolin’s ever-sharpening focus and growing confidence.

“He’s in the moment,” Roberts said. “He’s not worrying about the All-Star Game. He’s not worrying about his last start, or his next start. And I think that right now, when a player can be in the moment, it just gives yourself the best chance for success.”