Dodgers vs. Rockies How to watch, streaming options and start times

What you need to know: The Dodgers will make their third visit of the season to Denver on Thursday when they open a four-game series against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.

It will be the fourth series between the two clubs, and the Dodgers hold a 5-4 edge in the first nine games.

Left-hander Tyler Anderson (10-1, 2.79 ERA) will start for the Dodgers against right-hander José Ureña (1-2, 3.13 ERA). Ureña, who signed a minor league contract with the Rockies in May, pitched his first game for Colorado earlier this month at Dodger Stadium and held Los Angeles to one run in 6 2/3 innings.

The Dodgers avoided a sweep Wednesday when they scored six runs in the first inning against the Washington Nationals and went on to win 7-1 to highlight the return of left-hander Andrew Heaney to the rotation. It was Heaney’s first appearance in five weeks.

The Dodgers (65-32) lead the second-place San Diego Padres by 11½ games in the National League West, while the last-place Rockies (45-54) trail the Dodgers by 21 games.

Shortstop Trea Turner will take a 14-game hitting streak into the vastness of Coors Field. Turner has hit safely in 83 of 97 games this season.

How to watch the Dodgers vs. Rockies series

Where: Coors Field, Denver

Radio: AM 570 (KLAC), 1020 (KTNQ) Spanish

