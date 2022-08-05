Dodgers vs. Padres: How to watch, streaming options and start times
What you need to know: The Dodgers will welcome Juan Soto in his first appearance with the Padres at Dodger Stadium on Friday in the first game of a three-game series.
Soto, who has played two games for San Diego since being traded by the Washington Nationals, doubled, tripled and scored a run Thursday in a 7-3 loss to the Colorado Rockies.
The Dodgers completed a four-game sweep of the Giants on Thursday with a 5-3 victory at Oracle Park, their first four-win series in San Francisco since 1977.
Clayton Kershaw left the game early with lower back pain as the Dodgers swept the Giants with a 5-3 win Thursday in San Francisco.
The Dodgers will start right-hander Tony Gonsolin (12-1, 2.41 earned-run average) against San Diego left-hander Sean Manaea (6-5, 4.25 ERA). This is Manaea’s first season with the Padres after spending six years with the Oakland Athletics.
In his career, Gonsolin is 3-0 in five appearances against the Padres including four starts. His earned-run average is 1.73.
The Dodgers (72-33) lead the second-place Padres (61-47) by 12½ games in the National League West.
SportsNet LA’s coverage on Friday will start at 6:30 p.m. PT with the pregame Vin Scully memorial ceremony. The game is scheduled to start at 7:10 p.m. PT.
How to watch the Dodgers vs. Padres series
Where: Dodger Stadium
Radio: AM 570 (KLAC), 1020 (KTNQ) Spanish
Catch up on the latest Dodgers news
Are you a true-blue fan?
Get our Dodgers Dugout newsletter for insights, news and much more.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.