Dodgers vs. Padres: How to watch, streaming options and start times

What you need to know: The Dodgers will welcome Juan Soto in his first appearance with the Padres at Dodger Stadium on Friday in the first game of a three-game series.

Soto, who has played two games for San Diego since being traded by the Washington Nationals, doubled, tripled and scored a run Thursday in a 7-3 loss to the Colorado Rockies.

The Dodgers completed a four-game sweep of the Giants on Thursday with a 5-3 victory at Oracle Park, their first four-win series in San Francisco since 1977.

Dodgers Clayton Kershaw’s latest injury overshadows Dodgers’ sweep of the Giants Clayton Kershaw left the game early with lower back pain as the Dodgers swept the Giants with a 5-3 win Thursday in San Francisco.

The Dodgers will start right-hander Tony Gonsolin (12-1, 2.41 earned-run average) against San Diego left-hander Sean Manaea (6-5, 4.25 ERA). This is Manaea’s first season with the Padres after spending six years with the Oakland Athletics.

In his career, Gonsolin is 3-0 in five appearances against the Padres including four starts. His earned-run average is 1.73.

The Dodgers (72-33) lead the second-place Padres (61-47) by 12½ games in the National League West.

SportsNet LA’s coverage on Friday will start at 6:30 p.m. PT with the pregame Vin Scully memorial ceremony. The game is scheduled to start at 7:10 p.m. PT.

Join us at Dodger Stadium tomorrow for a special pregame ceremony honoring Vin. Be sure to get there early and in your seat by 6:30 p.m. pic.twitter.com/PpSw6fLA9y — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 4, 2022

How to watch the Dodgers vs. Padres series

Where: Dodger Stadium

Radio: AM 570 (KLAC), 1020 (KTNQ) Spanish

