Dodgers vs. Twins: How to watch, streaming options and start times

What you need to know: The Dodgers open a two-game interleague series Tuesday at Dodger Stadium against the Minnesota Twins, a team they swept during a two-game series in Minneapolis in April.

The Twins will send right-hander Joe Ryan to the mound against Dodgers’ left-hander Julio Urías on Tuesday. Ryan is 8-4 with a 3.67 earned-run average, and Urías is 11-6 with a 2.57 ERA. Ryan has 89 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings.

The Dodgers are coming off a series sweep of the San Diego Padres. In three games, Dodgers’ pitching allowed just one earned run and collected 33 hits against San Diego.

The Dodgers (75-33) lead the National League West by 15½ games. The Twins (57-51), who split a four-game weekend series with the Toronto Blue Jays, lead the American League Central by a slim margin of one game over the Cleveland Guardians.

After facing the Twins, the Dodgers will go on the road to face another AL Central team — the Kansas City Royals, while the Twins will motor south to Anaheim to play the Angels.

How to watch the Dodgers vs. Twins series

Where: Dodger Stadium

Radio: AM 570 (KLAC), 1020 (KTNQ) Spanish

