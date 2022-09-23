Dodgers vs. St. Louis Cardinals: How to watch, streaming options and start times
What you need to know: The Dodgers take a break from playing National League West teams when they open a three-game series Friday against the St. Louis Cardinals at Dodger Stadium.
The series will feature two interesting attractions — Albert Pujols’ quest for 700 home runs and the competition for the NL batting title between the Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman and Paul Goldschmidt of the Cardinals.
Pujols has 698 home runs and Freeman is leading the league with an average of .328 ahead of second-place Goldschmidt’s .321 mark.
In his final major league season, the Cardinals’ Albert Pujols has put on a second-half power surge that has him on the verge of history.
The opening game will match a pair of left-handed pitchers — Andrew Heaney for the Dodgers, who has a record of 3-2 and a 2.66 earned-run average, against Jose Quintana of the Cardinals, who is 5-6 with a 3.16 ERA.
The Cardinals, a possible opponent for the Dodgers in the playoffs, are leading the NL Central by 7½ games over Milwaukee with a record of 88-53.
The Dodgers and the Cardinals played in mid-July at St. Louis, and the Dodgers won two out of three games.
Friday’s game will be available on Apple-TV+.
How to watch the Dodgers vs. Cardinals series
Where: Dodger Stadium
Radio: AM 570 (KLAC), 1020 (KTNQ) Spanish
Catch up on the latest Dodgers news
Are you a true-blue fan?
Get our Dodgers Dugout newsletter for insights, news and much more.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.