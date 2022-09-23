Advertisement
Dodgers vs. St. Louis Cardinals: How to watch, streaming options and start times

Dodgers catcher Will Smith runs the bases.
Dodgers catcher Will Smith runs to third on a triple during the fourth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday. The Dodgers open a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday.
(Ashley Landis / Associated Press)
By John Scheibe
What you need to know: The Dodgers take a break from playing National League West teams when they open a three-game series Friday against the St. Louis Cardinals at Dodger Stadium.

The series will feature two interesting attractions — Albert Pujols’ quest for 700 home runs and the competition for the NL batting title between the Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman and Paul Goldschmidt of the Cardinals.

Pujols has 698 home runs and Freeman is leading the league with an average of .328 ahead of second-place Goldschmidt’s .321 mark.

The opening game will match a pair of left-handed pitchers — Andrew Heaney for the Dodgers, who has a record of 3-2 and a 2.66 earned-run average, against Jose Quintana of the Cardinals, who is 5-6 with a 3.16 ERA.

The Cardinals, a possible opponent for the Dodgers in the playoffs, are leading the NL Central by 7½ games over Milwaukee with a record of 88-53.

The Dodgers and the Cardinals played in mid-July at St. Louis, and the Dodgers won two out of three games.

Friday’s game will be available on Apple-TV+.

How to watch the Dodgers vs. Cardinals series

Where: Dodger Stadium

Radio: AM 570 (KLAC), 1020 (KTNQ) Spanish

