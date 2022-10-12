Dodger Stadium concession workers get $10-per-hour raise as part of new contract

Three months after threatening to strike the All-Star Game, Dodger Stadium concession workers ratified a contract that provides what a union official called “truly livable wages” for the men and women who serve food, tend bar and wash dishes at the ballpark.

The wages for almost every one of the more than 1,500 workers covered under the contract will increase at least $10 per hour over the next two years, said Susan Minato, co-president of Unite Here, Local 11.

The contract between the union and Compass/Levy, the company that handles concessions for the Dodgers, was ratified Wednesday by 98% of voting members, union spokeswoman Maria Hernandez said.

“The Dodger team itself, they’re going to the World Series,” Minato said. “They’re going to win it. I am so proud, because the Dodgers and Compass/Levy have made our workers No. 1, too.”

Kevin Memolo, the spokesman for Compass/Levy, did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

The union members had been working under an expired contract. With a minimum guaranteed income from tips now added to wages, examples for hourly pay raises from 2020 to 2024 include $18.14 to $30.94 for concession stand employees, $19.76 to $30.96 for stadium club host, $25.50 to $34.70 for pastry chef, and $19.96 to $32.66 for beer tapper, according to a contract summary provided by the union.

Compass/Levy also agreed to reduce the use of temporary employees by 80% by the time the contract ends on Jan. 31, 2025, according to the summary.