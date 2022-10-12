Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres in NLDS Game 2: Live updates, start time and news

Dave Roberts says no pitching plan decided for Game 3 just yet
Padres manager Bob Melvin announced his Game 3 starter on Tuesday, Blake Snell. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has not revealed his plan just yet.
Tyler Anderson is a candidate to make a Game 3 or potential Game 4 start, but asked which game he could appear in, Roberts said he was still deciding.
“I think we’re contemplating and want to leave it open-ended,” Roberts said before Game 2 on Wednesday. “We’ve had conversation with Tyler and kind of checking his pulse on being open to either start one of those games.
Roberts will make a decision based on the running of Game 2.
As for Anderson, he said: “I don’t know what the plan is going to be, but I’m available whenever they need me to pitch.”
Dodgers roll with same lineup against Padres for NLDS Game 2
The Dodgers will field the same lineup for Game 2 as they did in Game 1 of their National League Division Series against the Padres.
That Game 1 lineup, of course, did get the Dodgers a 1-0 series lead.
Mookie Betts, Trea Turner, Freddie Freeman and Will Smith will get their offense started. Betts’ and Freeman’s bats were quiet on Tuesday, while Turner’s and Smith’s were instrumental in getting the Dodgers their 5-3 win.
The rest of the lineup, with Clayton Kershaw on the mound, is as follows:
Yu Darvish wouldn’t object to an umpire ear inspection: ‘Touch my wherever’
If San Diego Padres ace Yu Darvish is dominating the Dodgers on Wednesday night, and he is checked for foreign substances the way teammate Joe Musgrove was when the right-hander had his sweaty ears thoroughly rubbed by umpires in New York Sunday night, Darvish won’t object.
“Anybody can come up and touch my ears, touch my nose, touch my wherever,” Darvish said through an interpreter on Tuesday, the Dodger Stadium interview room erupting in laughter. “I’m sure they had their reasons for doing what they did to Joe. I really don’t think too much about it.”
A touchy-feely Darvish will start Game 2 of the National League Division Series against the Dodgers Wednesday night, the right-hander’s first playoff appearance in Chavez Ravine since Game 7 of the 2017 World Series, a start that quickly turned into the most ignominious night of his otherwise illustrious 10-year career.
A more relaxed Clayton Kershaw hopes he’s aced the timing on dominant stretch
Last week, Clayton Kershaw printed out copies of Major League Baseball’s postseason bracket for his children. They wanted to pick the winner for each series.
Their choices usually depended on which team had the better uniforms. Kershaw recalled the kids liking the Seattle Mariners’ threads the most. Ultimately, it became about whom they wanted their dad and the Dodgers to face in the World Series.
“Guys, we have to win first,” Kershaw told them.
The Dodgers’ attempt to reach that destination for the fourth time in six years began Tuesday night with Game 1 of the National League Division Series against the San Diego Padres. A year ago, the Dodgers failed without Kershaw. This year, they steamrolled to a second straight season with the most wins in franchise history, and their future Hall of Fame pitcher is ready to start Game 2 on Wednesday night with the Dodgers leading the series 1-0.
ICYMI: Dodgers’ playoff party becomes NLDS nail-biter in Game 1 win over Padres
What started as a party turned into a nail-biter, an almost certain October blowout instead devolving into a sudden postseason stress test.
The Dodgers knew they didn’t have a traditional pitching staff.
They didn’t care about their unsettled hierarchy in the ninth inning.
During a franchise-record 111-win season, it rarely mattered — not when veteran closer Craig Kimbrel battled maddening inconsistency for most of the year, and not when they removed him from the role a month ago in favor of a closer-by-committee approach.
