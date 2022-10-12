Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres in NLDS Game 2: Live updates, start time and news

Dave Roberts says no pitching plan decided for Game 3 just yet

Padres manager Bob Melvin announced his Game 3 starter on Tuesday, Blake Snell. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has not revealed his plan just yet.

Tyler Anderson is a candidate to make a Game 3 or potential Game 4 start, but asked which game he could appear in, Roberts said he was still deciding.

“I think we’re contemplating and want to leave it open-ended,” Roberts said before Game 2 on Wednesday. “We’ve had conversation with Tyler and kind of checking his pulse on being open to either start one of those games.

Roberts will make a decision based on the running of Game 2.

As for Anderson, he said: “I don’t know what the plan is going to be, but I’m available whenever they need me to pitch.”