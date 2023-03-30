Dodgers season opener vs. Arizona: How to watch, start time and betting odds

What you need to know: The Dodgers open the season Thursday with a four-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium, where they recorded 57 of their 111 wins last season.

Left-hander Julio Urías will take mound for the Dodgers against right-hander Zac Gallen. Urías, L.A.’s most durable and consistent pitcher, went 17-7 last season and had a 2.16 earned-run average. Gallen went 12-4 and finished with a 2.54 ERA.

The Dodgers start the season with right-hander Walker Buehler on the 60-day injured list, but the rotation welcomes back Dustin May, who started just six games last season after returning from Tommy John surgery.

The Diamondbacks, who won just 34 games on the road last year, are expected to be a tougher National League West opponent behind the pitching of Gallen and Merrill Kelly and a lineup led by top prospect Corbin Carroll, a young outfielder who was given the richest contract extension in team history.