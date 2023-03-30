Advertisement
Dodgers season opener vs. Arizona: How to watch, start time and betting odds

Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urías warms up before a spring game.
Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías will start on opening day.
(Ross D. Franklin / Associated Press)
By John Scheibe
What you need to know: The Dodgers open the season Thursday with a four-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium, where they recorded 57 of their 111 wins last season.

Left-hander Julio Urías will take mound for the Dodgers against right-hander Zac Gallen. Urías, L.A.’s most durable and consistent pitcher, went 17-7 last season and had a 2.16 earned-run average. Gallen went 12-4 and finished with a 2.54 ERA.

The Dodgers start the season with right-hander Walker Buehler on the 60-day injured list, but the rotation welcomes back Dustin May, who started just six games last season after returning from Tommy John surgery.

A pitch clock, defensive-shift and pickoff-throw limits and bigger bases are among the new features to the 2023 MLB rulebook.

Sports

How four rule changes will impact Major League Baseball in 2023

A pitch clock, pickoff limit, the changing of shifts on defense and bigger bases could make for a different game in the upcoming season.

The Diamondbacks, who won just 34 games on the road last year, are expected to be a tougher National League West opponent behind the pitching of Gallen and Merrill Kelly and a lineup led by top prospect Corbin Carroll, a young outfielder who was given the richest contract extension in team history.

How to watch the Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks

When: 7:10 p.m.

Radio: AM 570 (KLAC), 1020 (KTNQ) Spanish

Odds: Dodgers -178, Diamondbacks +152; O/U is 7 runs

Complete Dodgers 2023 schedule

