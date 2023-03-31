Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks live updates: Latest news, odds and start time

How much will the Dodgers lose if Julio Urías leaves? Scott Boras weighs in
Sandy Koufax and Clayton Kershaw were in the house. Fernando Valenzuela and Orel Hershiser were on the mound, throwing ceremonial first pitches.
That royal quartet accounted for 20 opening day starts for the franchise with the proudest pitching tradition in all the major leagues.
Then Thursday’s game started, and Julio Urías made his first opening day start. One and done?
Urías is the heir to the Valenzuela legacy, the torch bearer for a fan base that is half Latino, in a city that is half Latino.
“The closest thing to Fernando is Julio Urías,” said Jaime Jarrín, the Dodgers’ recently retired Hall of Fame broadcaster. “No question about it.”
Dodgers TV schedule for the 2023 MLB season
Here’s a look at the complete TV schedule for the Dodgers’ 2023 regular season. All times and broadcasting/streaming platforms are subject to change.
New-look Dodgers provide plenty of optimism in season-opening victory
When Dodgers players walked into their home clubhouse on Thursday afternoon, they each found a bottle of wine waiting in their locker, an aged 2020 cabernet sauvignon from Caymus Vineyards in Napa Valley.
The gifts were courtesy of Jason Heyward, the 13-year veteran entering his first season in the Dodgers outfield.
They were more than a simple gesture of goodwill, too, serving instead as a subtle reminder for a transitioning Dodgers squad shrouded in uncertainty at the start of a new season.
“To make wine, you start off knowing it’s gonna take time,” Heyward explained, drawing a parallel to this year’s Dodgers campaign.
Betting lines and odds for Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks
The Dodgers (1-0) cruised to an 8-2 victory in yesterday’s opener, cashing as -165 home favorites. In tonight’s rematch, the Diamondbacks (0-1) turn to right-hander Merrill Kelly (13-8, 3.37 ERA) while the Dodgers trot out fellow righty Dustin May (2-3, 4.50 ERA).
The line opened with the Dodgers listed as a -170 home favorite and the Diamondbacks a +155 road dog.
Pros are riding the hot hand and have steamed the Dodgers up from -170 to -190. Currently 86% of bets and 88% of money is laying the chalk with the Dodgers.
Pros have also leaned under, as the total is 8 with the under juiced to -120, signaling a possible fall down to 7.5.