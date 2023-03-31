Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks live updates: Latest news, odds and start time

How much will the Dodgers lose if Julio Urías leaves? Scott Boras weighs in

Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urías delivers during the second inning of an 8-2 season-opening win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Sandy Koufax and Clayton Kershaw were in the house. Fernando Valenzuela and Orel Hershiser were on the mound, throwing ceremonial first pitches.

That royal quartet accounted for 20 opening day starts for the franchise with the proudest pitching tradition in all the major leagues.

Then Thursday’s game started, and Julio Urías made his first opening day start. One and done?

Urías is the heir to the Valenzuela legacy, the torch bearer for a fan base that is half Latino, in a city that is half Latino.

“The closest thing to Fernando is Julio Urías,” said Jaime Jarrín, the Dodgers’ recently retired Hall of Fame broadcaster. “No question about it.”

